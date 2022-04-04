What’s next for Allentown’s Brass Rail after summer closing? Owners consider possible future plans to continue serving

The Brass Rail, an iconic Allentown restaurant where generations of families have gathered for cheesesteaks, spaghetti, pot roast sandwiches and more, is set to close in June. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

Amid the announcement of its summer closure, owners of Allentown’s The Brass Rail restaurant are planning their next move and possible plans to continue serving family food favorites.

“It’s very difficult to operate a business in today’s environment,” owner Mark Sorrentino explained. “It’s the shortage of staff, the rise in prices of everything, the cost of either renting or buying property; everything is through the roof. So, we decided it would be best at this point to take a step back and try to figure out if there’s something in the future for us.”

The iconic Lehigh Valley restaurant, where generations of families have gathered for pot roast sandwiches, cheesesteaks and spaghetti plans to shut down June 4.

Sorrentino is still planning to serve up eats at an Allentown Fair stand at the end of summer, but he cautions it may be The Brass Rail’s final appearance at the event. He’s also “keeping options open” for possible future ventures.

“I’m not ruling out any possibilities — whether it’s a food truck or another location or maybe it just won’t work,” he said. “It’s an extremely difficult decision, being a third-generation operator of a family restaurant that’s been in business for 91 years. It’s also a matter of our loyal customers and employees, who are like a second family to me.”

In 2020, brother and sister co-owners Mark Sorrentino and Pam Ray signed an agreement of sale for the 3015 Lehigh St. property with a developer. Royal Farms, a Baltimore-based convenience store, filed sketch plans last summer to open a new location at the Brass Rail site. Allentown officials said at the time the company was expected to submit full land development plans, but it’s unclear where that process stands.

When Sorrentino and Ray signed the agreement, they were planning to move the longstanding business to an undetermined location, preferably still in Allentown. However, those plans changed over the past year due to a “number of factors,” Sorrentino said.

Sorrentino and Ray grew up in the business and took ownership of it following the death of their father, Richard Sorrentino, in 1996.

Mark Sorrentino and his wife, Leigh, oversee daily operations; Ray lives in Virginia.

“I remember my sister and I at the Allentown Fair,” Sorrentino said while recalling the business’ long tradition of serving up eats at the annual fair. “We were probably around 12 or 13 years old and our job was to peel the onions in the back of the stand for them to chop for the steak sandwiches.”

The Brass Rail was founded in 1931 by Mark’s grandfather, Philip Sorrentino.

The business began as an Allentown hamburger and hot dog stand before increasing success led to its expansion at 1137 Hamilton St. in 1933.

The downtown Allentown spot, which closed in 2001, featured a bar room, dining room and a hot dog shop in the front window. It introduced its famous steak sandwich to the Lehigh Valley in 1937, Mark Sorrentino said.

The Lehigh Street location, which also serves hamburgers, hot dogs and pizza, opened in 1961 at the building that previously housed Three Roses Restaurant.

The establishment features a full bar, daily food specials and a lower-level banquet room.

It employs around 80 full- and part-time employees and can accommodate more than 150 customers in its dining room and bar area under normal circumstances. However, each of those numbers were cut in half amid the pandemic.

“Thank you for all the wonderful memories,” concludes the restaurant’s most recent announcement, addressed to its valued customers and friends. “We will cherish them always!”

As for the future of the Lehigh Street property, Royal Farms, a Baltimore convenience store chain, last summer filed plans to open its first Lehigh Valley location at the site.

The chain, which has more than 200 stores operating through the Mid-Atlantic, submitted plans for a 5,380-square-foot convenience store at 3015 Lehigh St. with the Allentown Planning Commission. Preliminary plans include a gas station, car wash and convenience store, which is known for its fried chicken.