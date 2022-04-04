ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury man sent to prison for drug dealing, gun crimes

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A Waterbury man has been sentenced to five years in prison for drug and gun crimes, according to federal authorities.

Waterbury police followed Maleke Sockwell, 27, after watching him selling drugs from his car in a grocery story parking lot in March 2021. He was arrested after stopping his car and trying to flee.

In Sockwell’s car, police found a gun, ammunition, fentanyl, crack cocaine and nearly $9,000 in cash, according to federal authorities.

Sockwell has been detained since his arrest. He pleaded guilty in December to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sockwell has six prior criminal convictions for offenses involving drugs and violence and has been in and out of prison since age 16, according to federal authorities. It is a violation of federal law for anyone previously convicted of a felony to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce, federal authorities noted.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Sockwell is from Waterbury.

Comments / 3

Related
WIVB

Amherst man facing 15 years on gun, drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.
AMHERST, NY
WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for dealing drugs to children

SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested for dealing alcohol and drugs to minors in Kentucky. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Joseph Gembrowski was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 for soliciting underaged children with alcohol and drugs. Mr. Gembrowski was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of […]
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Crime#Prison#Drug Trafficking#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
FOX 61

Danbury Police find 1,000 bags of Fentanyl during search and seizure

DANBURY, Conn. — Law enforcement has seized over 1,000 bags of Fentanyl from a Danbury residency during the performance of a search and seizure warrant. The suspect that Detectives from the Special Investigations Division ( SID ), Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration ( DEA ), and officers from the Patrol Division were investigating was Joseph Losgar, 32.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eyewitness News

Police: Arrests made after carjacking in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two arrests have been made after a carjacking in West Hartford Tuesday afternoon, police say. Authorities say the incident happened around 12:34 p.m. at a parking lot on Oakwood Avenue. The 42-year-old victim told police he arranged to sell his vehicle. “The victim went...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy