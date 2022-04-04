ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The best looks LGBTQ+ celebrities wore to the Grammys

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
Members of the LGBTQ+ community wore stylish looks to the 2022 Grammys.

Laverne Cox arrived wearing a completely sheer lingerie-inspired archival look by John Galliano.
Laverne Cox attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

For the 2022 Grammys , the "Inventing Anna" actress and "E!" red-carpet host paired the see-through look with a matching black net fascinator and striking purple hair.

Billy Porter wore a bold fuchsia suit with ruffle details by Valentino.
Billy Porter attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Porter, who always wows on the red carpet , paired the bold look, which he called the color of the season, with silver shoes, a matching silver clutch bag, and hot-pink gloves.

St. Vincent, who identifies as queer, stunned in a metallic, semi-sheer Gucci gown.
St. Vincent attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The dress featured a bold chest cutout and pink ruffles on the trim.

Lil Nas X arrived in a custom Balmain suit dripping in pearls.
Lil Nas X attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The quilted jacket featured a butterfly motif on the front. The "Industry Baby" singer paired the bold look with a pair of platform boots.

He changed looks three times throughout the night , including for his performance.

Halsey walked the red carpet in a vampy gown and matching hat.
Halsey attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

They paired the oxblood-and-black gown with a pair of platform black heels. The "I am not a woman, I'm a god" singer tied in the look with a burgundy lip and red ombré hair.

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner, who is bisexual, wore an abstract yellow minidress with a back cutout by Valentino.
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Zauner wore her hair in two braids and paired the bold look with a pair of silver heels.

Japanese Breakfast were nominated for best new artist and best alternative music album for "Jubilee."

Brandi Carlile channeled Elton John on the red carpet.
Brandi Carlile attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The "Right on Time" singer wore a jacket covered in colorful hand-cut crystals .

Carlile told "E!" red-carpet host Laverne Cox the jacket weighed 40 pounds, although her rep later clarified it actually weighed around 30 pounds. She also wore pants with a matching bejeweled stripe down the leg. Both pieces were designed by Hugo Boss.

"I'm finally morphing into Elton John, which was my dream from day one," she told Cox.

"Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt kept it classic on the red carpet.
Ben Platt arrives for the 2022 Grammys.

Wearing a bow tie and a ruffled shirt underneath his velvet suit, Platt embodied Hollywood glamour. He later performed on the Grammys stage alongside Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rachel Zegler for the night's tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Former cast members of "RuPaul's Drag Race" arrived in looks that paid homage to iconic past Grammys looks.
Cast members of "RuPaul's Drag Race" at the 2022 Grammys.

Each queen wore a look inspired by an iconic diva in music.

Derrick Barry came as Britney Spears; Naomi Smalls dressed as Cher; Alexis Mateo came as Selena; Kameron Michaels wore a look inspired by Grammys 2022 attendee Lady Gaga; Jaida Essence Hall arrived in a Beyoncé-inspired look; Coco Montrese came as Janet Jackson; Kahanna Montrese was inspired by Toni Braxton; and Trinity K. Bonet arrived in a replica of Ariana Grande's iconic 2020 Grammys ball gown.

Lady Gaga attended the 2022 Grammys in a one-shoulder black-and-white gown.
Lady Gaga attends the 2022 Grammys.

The two-tone look by Armani Privé featured a stunning train and an open back. The "Love for Sale" singer finished the look with dazzling diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

To perform at the ceremony, Gaga changed into a mint-green gown with a huge bow on the back.
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 2022 Grammys.

The dress was hemmed shorter in the front, showing off a pair of classic silver pumps.

Lady Gaga was nominated for five awards this year, including record of the year and album of the year for "Love for Sale," her collaborative album with Tony Bennett.

During her performance, Gaga appeared to honor Bennett , who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's and did not attend the ceremony. Fans pointed out that Gaga placed her hand on her shoulder while a screen behind the stage showed a photo of Tony Bennett placing his hand over Gaga's shoulder.

Read the original article on Insider

