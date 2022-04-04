ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon Francis walked the Grammys red carpet with a bag of snacks from Walgreens after he received a last-minute invite from Diplo

By Gabi Stevenson
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kyon_0eyuEDX600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4CAi_0eyuEDX600
Dillon Francis and Diplo pose together on the 2022 Grammys red carpet.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • Dillon Francis walked the 2022 Grammys red carpet in a notably casual outfit.
  • The DJ and producer also brought a bag of snacks from Walgreens with him to the awards show.
  • Francis said on Twitter that he received a Grammys invite from Diplo earlier in the day.

DJ and producer Dillon Francis accessorized his 2022 Grammys red carpet look with a bag of snacks after receiving a last-minute invitation to the awards from Diplo.

Francis wore a casual look last night that included checkered Vans, black pants, and a T-shirt. His most notable adornments were a plastic Walgreens bag with a box of Entenmann's Little Bites sticking out while he held his Grammys ticket. Diplo also joined him for some photos on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TDsN_0eyuEDX600
Dillon Francis attended the 2022 Grammy Awards with a bag of snacks.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Francis revealed on Twitter Sunday night that Diplo was the one who gave him the ticket after Francis ran into him in a hotel lobby. Francis, who was in Las Vegas for a show of his own that day, said he went to Walgreens to pick up a shaver and bought the Little Bites to hand out at his performance.

After Diplo invited Francis to "come watch us lose," Francis' day took an unexpected turn.

"So I'm like screw it I'll go. I didn't think we were gonna walk the red carpet until we ended up walking the red carpet," the DJ tweeted.

Francis confirmed that he did hand out the Little Bites to the crowd at his performance, but he wore the same shirt he wore to the Grammys because he was late for his set.

Diplo later joked in an Instagram story that he "brought my door dash delivery boy to the Grammys with me," according to People . Francis also shared a photo of himself on the red carpet on Instagram , asking his followers, "Did I win best outfit or nah?"

Representatives for Francis did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Essence

"This is Not A Costume" — Tiffany Haddish Checks Reporter About Her Evening Gown

“I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabana,” Haddish tells reporter. We were excited to see many of our favorite celebs attend the red carpet this year, and the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet was jam-packed with mostly hits and very few misses. The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar celebration, in addition to the amazing red carpet event, was equally as spectacular, with stunning gowns and suits that turned heads.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
