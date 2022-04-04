Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: Phillips County; Sedgwick County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...North to northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Blowing dust will reduce visibility below one mile at times. * WHERE...Phillips County and Sedgwick County Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down tree branches and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire. Blowing dust will reduce visibility to less than a mile in places.

PHILLIPS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO