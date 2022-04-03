ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF names Sytia Messer new women’s basketball coach

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

The UCF women’s basketball program has a new coach with a history of success in the Knights’ future conference — the Big 12.

LSU associate head coach Sytia Messer was named the 13th head women’s basketball coach in UCF history, the school announced Sunday evening.

“For decades, Orlando has been a place where dreams come true, and becoming the head coach of the women’s basketball program at UCF is a dream come true for me,” Messer said in a release. “My vision aligned perfectly with UCF’s vision for success.”

The Knights are fresh off a historic season in which the team won its first American Athletic Conference regular-season title and tournament championship as well as a game in the NCAA tournament.

Messer comes to UCF after serving as associate head coach at LSU for the 2021-22 season under 2022 Associated Press National Coach of the Year and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey.

As an assistant coach on Mulkey’s staff at Baylor from 2013-21, Messer helped lead the Bears to eight Big 12 regular-season championships, six conference tournament titles, an NCAA title in 2019 and 6 Elite 8 appearances.

“Due to the great success our team had this past season, we knew we had to find a coach that we believe could continue to elevate our program,” UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir said in the release. “It quickly became crystal clear that Sytia was the right coach for us at the right time.”

During her time at Baylor, Messer oversaw scouting and recruiting, helping the Lady Bears sign the nation’s top recruiting class in both 2016 and 2018 as well as the second-ranked class in 2015.

She helped recruit 15 top-50 players and 14 McDonald’s All-Americans.

The Lady Bears had nine players selected in the WNBA Draft during that span, including Odyssey Sims, the second overall pick in 2014, and Alexis Jones, the 12th overall selection in 2017.

“She played a major role in a great run at Baylor, and she has been an accomplished head coach,” Mohajir said. “Sytia understands what it takes to be successful on and off the court — and that will make her a great fit at UCF.”

Messer replaces Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, who was at UCF for six years until becoming the women’s basketball head coach at the University of Georgia last weekend.

Abrahamson-Henderson transformed the UCF women’s basketball program, reaching the NCAA tournament in three of the last four seasons. Prior to her arrival, the Knights hadn’t reached the Big Dance since 2011.

Although she didn’t name Abrahamson-Henderson, Messer did thank previous UCF women’s basketball coaches.

“I want to share how much I truly respect the work of each head coach who preceded me in this endeavor and thank them for all that they poured into the program and the young women that have competed and graduated from UCF,” Messer said.

Messer is looking to continue that level of success brought on by Abrahamson-Henderson and build upon it.

“I am eager to start a new era of UCF basketball,” Messer said.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

