Schools and employers have an obligation to accommodate pregnant women

Abide Women’s Health Services is helping to bring a new approach to care and support for pregnant people in South Dallas. The Abide Women’s Health Services got its start when Cecily Smith, the founder, and CEO, had a dream to have a birth center in the hood. According to Abide’s site, the maternal mortality rate for Black women is 80-100/100,000 live births with Latina women coming in second 20-40/100,000, much higher than that of white women. South Dallas women have a high rate of low birth weight as well, with Black women holding a rate of 13.3/1000. Smith started her career off as a doula and childbirth educator, servicing families and eventually had an “awakening ” upon meeting Jennie Joseph, a British trained midwife who was visiting Texas for a keynote conference. Joseph spoke about the maternal mortality rate that Black and Brown women experience, ultimately pushing Smith into action.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO