ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Schools and employers have an obligation to accommodate pregnant women

By Timothy P. Carney, Senior Columnist
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Equality is an American value, and we tend to believe deeply that all rules should apply the same to everyone. This is a good sentiment, but it is also at odds with another good idea: accommodation. Accommodating someone often means making an exception, bending the rules, or waiving a...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Pregnant women should be asked how much they drink

Pregnant women should be asked how much alcohol they are drinking and the answer recorded in their medical notes, new "priority advice" for the NHS says. The advice, from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), is designed to help spot problem drinking that can harm babies. Infants...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Dallas Weekly

Abide Women’s Health Services: Helping The Pregnant Women of the Hood

Abide Women’s Health Services is helping to bring a new approach to care and support for pregnant people in South Dallas. The Abide Women’s Health Services got its start when Cecily Smith, the founder, and CEO, had a dream to have a birth center in the hood. According to Abide’s site, the maternal mortality rate for Black women is 80-100/100,000 live births with Latina women coming in second 20-40/100,000, much higher than that of white women. South Dallas women have a high rate of low birth weight as well, with Black women holding a rate of 13.3/1000. Smith started her career off as a doula and childbirth educator, servicing families and eventually had an “awakening ” upon meeting Jennie Joseph, a British trained midwife who was visiting Texas for a keynote conference. Joseph spoke about the maternal mortality rate that Black and Brown women experience, ultimately pushing Smith into action.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
studyfinds.org

Female nurses twice as likely to die from suicide as other women

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Burnout among healthcare providers may have hit new levels during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, the stress from long hours and constant exposure to severely ill or deceased patients can take a massive toll on mental health. In fact, according to a highly alarming study, female nurses are twice as likely to die from suicide as other women.
MENTAL HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law Professor Suggests Punishing Students For Following The Rules

But apparently Yale Law School is less concerned about lending its credibility and goodwill to speakers hostile to the very humanity of some of its students, and more worried about students expressing themselves. After all, “speech” is for the people on stage, not the little people in the audience!
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Rates#Equal Opportunity#Left And Right#American#Republican#Washington Examiner#Byu Idaho#Mormon
abc27 News

Schools given guidance to begin welcoming Ukrainian refugees

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Schools statewide are preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has sent guidance and reminded schools of their legal obligations, Governor Tom Wolf announced in a news release Friday. “We have all watched with tremendous sadness as Ukrainians endured horrific and unprovoked attacks on their homeland. Now we […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Pregnant women to receive life-saving pre-eclampsia check

A simple blood test can help spot pre-eclampsia, a potentially dangerous condition in pregnancy, and should be offered to women on the NHS, new draft guidelines for England say. Early diagnosis of this disorder, which affects up to 6% of pregnancies, can save lives, the National Institute for Health and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Slate

Caregiving in America—the Dignity Gap

In the future, robots may take over tasks such as doling out medications. But no machine can raise a child or truly care for a disabled, ill or aging loved one. And home care jobs are projected to be among the fastest-growing jobs in America. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects care jobs will grow 33 percent by 2029. By some estimates, 70 percent of people over 65 soon will require long-term care.
HEALTH SERVICES
US News and World Report

Costs of Going Unvaccinated in America Are Mounting for Workers and Companies

(Reuters) - Nearly a year after COVID vaccines became freely available in the U.S., one fourth of American adults remain unvaccinated, and a picture of the economic cost of vaccine hesitancy is emerging. It points to financial risk for individuals, companies and publicly funded programs. Vaccine hesitancy likely already accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
psychologytoday.com

Stop Relying on Police for Mental Health Patient Transfers

Law enforcement officers commonly transport mental health patients between mental health facilities using handcuffs or even leg shackles. The blanket use of restraints unduly traumatizes those who are already in crisis and can convert a compliant patient into a combative one. Law enforcement professionals without adequate medical training being responsible...
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Examiner

'God is transgender?' pastor and congressional candidate asks after Biden video

In a video released last week, President Joe Biden stated, referring to transgender people, “Our entire administration sees you for who you are: made in the image of God.” This is fine as an acknowledgment that all humans are equal in God's eyes. But Biden's really just using an appeal to religion to justify the normalization of an abnormal form of gender dysphoria.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

WATCH: HHS Secretary Becerra fumbles defining a human life

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made a poorly received attempt to define a human life during a hearing with the House Education and Labor Committee Wednesday. Rep. Madison Cawthorn asked the secretary for the definition during a hearing titled "Examining the Policies and Priorities of [HHS]." "If you...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

California's pro-discrimination diversity mandate is unsurprisingly found unconstitutional

California thought discrimination in hiring was necessary for “diversity.” Unsurprisingly, the state’s law requiring such discrimination was deemed unconstitutional. California Democrats have been on the mandatory diversity kick for some time now. In 2020, the state passed a law requiring publicly traded companies headquartered in California to have one board member from a state-approved list of minorities, with some boards being required to have two or three.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy