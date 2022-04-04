ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

Spring Hill shooting investigation leads to drug charge

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TonRK_0eyuDxjN00

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Spring Hill have opened a shooting investigation after witnesses reportedly heard what sounded like 10 gunshots Sunday night.

Police said it happened in the 2800 block of Scoville Lane around 10:25 p.m. Officers said they found multiple spent shell casings in the front yard of the home on Scoville Lane. Police said they attempted to get those inside the home to come to the door, but they allegedly refused.

TWRA investigating death on Percy Priest Lake

While responding, officers were reportedly given a description of the suspect vehicle which was located at a gas station on Port Royal Road. Spring Hill police said they interviewed a woman standing near the vehicle. The female reportedly lived at the address where the shell casings were found.

Spring Hill police said she denied any involvement and claimed she heard “fireworks,” not gunshots. Officers then allegedly searched her vehicle and found cocaine inside. She was charged with a misdemeanor.

Strong storms possible Wednesday in Middle Tennessee

Authorities said there was no evidence linking the female or vehicle to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Hill Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Hill#Shooting#Front Yard#Public Safety#Twra#Wkrn News 2
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

19-year-old found dead in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night. According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy