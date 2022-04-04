ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

US 70 Business closing at I-40 for overnight bridge demolition

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A portion of U.S. 70 Business will close at Interstate 40 West beginning Monday night as part of the...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Portion of I-85 NB closed in Braselton due to bridge deck failure

BRASELTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon that it is closing the northbound lanes of I-85 just before Jefferson/Athens exit for emergency bridge repairs. DOT says the repairs are due to bridge deck failure at the bridge joint. They say this is in the widening...
BRASELTON, GA
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland: I-25 and U.S. 34 to close Tuesday night for bridge work

Interstate 25 under the U.S. 34 bridge — and U.S. 34 over the highway — will be closed Tuesday night to Wednesday morning for bridge reconstruction that is part of an I-25 expansion plan. The stretch of I-25 from Windsor to Harmony Road will be closed to all...
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Bridge reconstruction at US 34 and Kechter Road requires I-25 and US 34 full closures

LOVELAND – Interstate 25 widening and US Highway 34 bridge reconstruction continues as the Colorado Department of Transportation progresses on the second section of the new US 34 bridge over I-25. After needing to reschedule [...] This post Bridge reconstruction at US 34 and Kechter Road requires I-25 and US 34 full closures previously appeared on North Forty News.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
City
Clayton, NC
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#Traffic Condition
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WRAL News

Flights canceled at RDU, plus hundreds canceled nationwide, on Monday

Morrisville, N.C. — More flight cancellations are impacting travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and across the country Monday morning. Around a dozen flights were canceled at RDU as of 5 a.m., when more than 400 were canceled across the country. Storms in Florida have slowed flights coming in, and Southwest Airlines experienced a technology issue over the weekend that is causing lingering delays.
MORRISVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Verge

Amazon workers say they weren’t all alerted as smoke spread through a warehouse

Amazon workers claim they weren’t all properly alerted as what they thought was smoke filled the third floor at a Bessemer, Alabama warehouse on Friday, according to a report from the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) (via Input). While workers on the third floor were told to clock out, go on unpaid voluntary time off (VTO), and evacuate, employees on the other floors were allegedly left to continue working as an unidentified vapor spread throughout the facility. The “smoke” was later found to be vaporized oil from a malfunctioning compressor.
BESSEMER, AL
CNET

Amazon Under Investigation by House Committee After Deaths at Warehouse

A congressional committee is investigating Amazon over concerns that the tech giant may be endangering employees by making them work in unsafe conditions during tornadoes and other extreme weather events, says a letter sent this week to company CEO Andy Jassy by the committee. The inquiry will examine the deaths...
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Car overturns after colliding with power poles

Fayetteville, N.C. — A car overturned on Thursday morning after colliding with two power poles in Fayetteville. The crash happened on Murchison Road between Shaw Mill Road and Danbury Drive around 11:10 a.m. The car hit the two poles and overturned, officials said. PWC was on scene and repairs...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

What can $300,000 get you in Raleigh's housing market?

Raleigh, N.C. — Try finding a dream home in the Triangle’s cutthroat housing market. "It’s an emotional roller coaster weekly," said Gina Little. Gina and Tadrick Little have been on the hunt for about four months. "We’re looking for four-bedroom, open concept. Large kitchen for my wife,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
53K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy