DOH announces lane closure on US 50 in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A lane of US Route 50 in Harrison County will be closed starting Monday evening.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, both the eastbound and westbound will be reduced to one lane from the Old Bridgeport Hill exit to the West Pike Street exit. The closure will be nighttime operations only, running from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting April 4.

The closure will be nightly in periodic locations on that stretch of road until April 8, according to the release. The WVDOH said that drivers should expect delays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.