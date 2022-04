A late comeback fell just short for the Rome Free Academy boys lacrosse team in its season opener, a 12-10 loss to visiting Central Square Tuesday at RFA Stadium. “Happy,” RFA head coach Kiel Adams said after his first game leading the program. “Our kids played hard. We kind of beat ourselves. Dropped some passes here and there.” He said he was “extremely happy with our defense.”

