Auburn Tigers big man Jabari Smith has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility. He is projected to be a top-three pick in the draft and could go as high as the number one overall pick. There is little chance he falls past the third overall pick. His final college basketball game will be a loss in the NCAA Tournament second round to the Miami Hurricanes. Overall he had a phenomenal season and earned several SEC honors along the way.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO