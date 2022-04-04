ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald Araujo Sends Anthony Martial Back To Man United With Dominant Victory In Duel, Bullies Him Off The Ball

By Nasir Jabbar
 2 days ago
Barcelona fans are loving a video of Ronald Araujo bullying Anthony Martial off the ball during their big win over Sevilla last weekend. ​​. Araujo​ starred for the Catalan giants as they picked up three points to move to second in La Liga. The Uruguayan defender completely...

