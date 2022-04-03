ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Fries, known as country singer C.W. McCall for ‘Convoy,’ dies at 93

By Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
Bill Fries, the country singer who used the stage name C.W. McCall and was behind the No. 1 hit “Convoy,” died Friday. He was 93.

Fries had been battling cancer, the Washington Post reported . He went into hospice care in February.

Though he was originally a marketer, Fries turned a commercial character into a country star and gave himself a No. 1 hit.

“Convoy,” released in 1976, was a rollicking tale about a group of truckers dodging the law and having a good time on the way. Decades later, he was asked about the jam.

“There are some things in life that cannot be improved,” he said. “‘Convoy’ is one of them.”

Because “Convoy” relied on truckers’ lingo, it launched certain phrases into the American lexicon, including “10-4″ for “understood.”

Born Nov. 15, 1928, in Audubon, Iowa, as Billie Dale Fries, his first job was not in music. He was a creative director at an ad agency in Nebraska. While there, he created a campaign for Old Home Bread for the Metz Baking Company.

While most ads aren’t memorable, Fries’ spot was reportedly so popular that viewers would call TV stations asking when it would air. He won a Clio award in 1974 for the ads.

The spots featured a character named C.W. McCall. When Fries decided to pursue a music career, he took it as a stage name. He released songs from the commercials, including “Old Home Filler-Up an’ Keep on a-Truckin’ Café”, “Wolf Creek Pass”, and “Black Bear Road.”

But “Convoy” was by far his biggest hit. Despite Fries only being known from the commercials, he went No. 1 with the delightful song. Rolling Stone named it the 98th best song of all time.

Though Fries kept up his music career for a few more years, he never had another hit on the level of “Convoy.” But in 1978, the song inspired a movie starring Kris Kristoffersen.

Fries is survived by his wife, Rena Bonnema Fries, and three children.

