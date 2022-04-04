ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comedian Kevin James to perform at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo in October

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHHsT_0eyuAFRO00

Comedian Kevin James is taking his stand-up comedy routine to Kleinhans Music Hall on October 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday and will start at $35 and go up to $85. They will be available online on the Kleinhans website and by phone at 716-885-5000.

James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene and is also known for his role in the sitcom "The King of Queens" and several movies.

Fellow comedian Bill Maher is also set to take his stand-up comedy routine to Kleinhans on October 9.

Comments / 1

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

James Taylor to perform at the PPL Center in June

ALLENTOWN, PA. – Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band are coming to PPL Center on June 27, 2022. Tickets are available online on Friday, March 25 at 10 am, according to officials. As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm voice...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Wyoming News

Comedian Tom Segura to perform at Civic Center on Oct. 27

CHEYENNE – Actor, comedian and writer Tom Segura will perform stand-up comedy at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. as a part of his "I'm Coming Everywhere" tour. Segura is best known for his hit Netflix specials "Ball Hog" (2020), "Disgraceful" (2018), "Mostly Stories" (2016), and "Completely Normal" (2014). He is also known for his podcasts "Your Mom’s House," which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and "2 Bears 1 Cave," which he co-hosts with comedian Bert Kreischer and many more. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Popculture

Controversial Daytime Talk Show Canceled After 31 Years

After 31 years in production, Maury Povich's time on TV is ending. Povich's iconic, controversial and sometimes downright weird talk show has been canceled. According to TVLine, the show will be winding down production in the spring, continuing to air repeats in syndication for the time being. According to TVLine,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin James
Person
Bill Maher
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Grammys 2022: What Did You Think of Trevor Noah’s Opening Monologue?

For the second year in a row, Trevor Noah hosts the Grammys 2022, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Heading into the awards show, there was plenty that Noah could have addressed in his opening monologue (which followed Silk Sonic’s performance), from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 the weekend before to Kanye West being told he couldn’t perform due to his behavior online. So what did the host say in his opening monologue?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kleinhans Music Hall#Stand Up Comedy#Long Island#Movies
Fox5 KVVU

James Taylor performing in Las Vegas this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - James Taylor is coming to Las Vegas. The legendary singer and songwriter will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 30. Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’s won multiple Grammy awards and his greatest hits album sold more than 10 million copies. Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WFMJ.com

'Blippi the Musical' coming to Packard Music Hall in June

Educational internet star, Blippi will be making a stop at Packard Music Hall in Warren on June 21 for "Blippi the Musical." The show is set to bring Blippi from the screen to the stage for a day of dancing, singing and meeting new friends on stage. According to the...
WARREN, OH
Shelbyville News

Comedian draws largest audience since pre-pandemic performance

David Finkel may not have been able to clearly see all the faces looking back at him while on stage of the Strand Theatre Saturday night, not with the new lighting system directed in his face. But Finkel was well aware that the Strand had a big crowd turn out...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
FanSided

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is not coming to ABC in April 2022

Are you missing your favorite dancing competition series? Welcome to the club! At Hidden Remote, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a favorite! It features everything we love, fun competition, great musical numbers, and celebrities out of their element. It’s always so much fun seeing how the celebrities will react to the tough teachings of the professional dancers. That said, we can’t wait for the next season! When will Dancing with the Stars season 31 be coming out in 2022? Are we in for a long wait? Here’s what we know!
TV SERIES
QuadCities.com

Comedian Tom Papa to Perform in Davenport’s Rhythm Room

Comedian Tom Papa is set to perform in the Rhythm Room on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 7:00pm. Must be 21+ to attend show, as the Rhythm Room is on the Casino Floor. With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success as an author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage.
DAVENPORT, IA
Popculture

'Today' Host Al Roker Reveals 'One of the Best Parts' of His Morning

Al Roker has been in the business of providing national weather coverage from Today's Studio 1A for more than two decades now, but there is still one portion of his day that he doesn't get tired of. After another morning of reporting for his meteorologist duties, Roker in a March 25-dated Instagram post, shared that "one of the best parts" of his morning is greeting Today fans in Rockefeller Plaza.
TV & VIDEOS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy