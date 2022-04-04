Comedian Kevin James to perform at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo in October

Comedian Kevin James is taking his stand-up comedy routine to Kleinhans Music Hall on October 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday and will start at $35 and go up to $85. They will be available online on the Kleinhans website and by phone at 716-885-5000.

James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene and is also known for his role in the sitcom "The King of Queens" and several movies.

Fellow comedian Bill Maher is also set to take his stand-up comedy routine to Kleinhans on October 9.