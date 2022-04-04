Report: Pirates making 'serious' push to extend Hayes

According to Audacy Sports baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Pirates are once again trying to lockup third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.

The Pirates have reportedly tried to extend Hayes in the past but with no success.

Heyman says the Pirates, “are expected to be making a serious effort now.”

Hayes doesn’t become a free agent until 2026, but the Pirates would like to extend him now, avoiding paying more down the line or Hayes playing himself out of Pittsburgh.

Along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds, the 25-year-old Hayes could be two of the centerpieces of Pittsburgh’s next successful team.

While still a few years away, the Pirates next crop of talent is considered among the best in the entire Major League farm system.

Hayes injured his wrist in the second game of the season last year and dealt with lingering affects throughout 2021.

He ended the season with a .257 batting average with 93 hits, 20 doubles, six home runs 38 RBI, nine stolen bases and an OPS of .689.

Hayes’ 2022 season may also be slightly delayed.

Hayes suffered an ankle injury a little over a week ago and it seemed like he would be ready for Opening Day but Pirates director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said on Monday that “he’ll be available early in the season for (manager) Derek (Shelton) to make a decision.”

While that doesn’t completely rule out Hayes for an Opening Day start on Thursday, it does sound like Tomczky is allowing for a little leeway that he could miss a few games before making his season debut.

Hayes has been shut down since last weekend.