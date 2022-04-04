Allegations at Vail middle school result in employee resignation

A staff member at Desert Sky Middle School has resigned after allegations of "unprofessional conduct" was reported at the school. KGUN9 obtained the letter sent to parents Sunday by Principal Rebecca Marsh.

The letter reads as the following:

"Dear Desert Sky Families,



I am writing to you today out of care and concern for our students. The well-being and safety of students is deeply important to me and embedded in our culture at Desert Sky.

I want you to hear from me directly regarding a situation concerning an allegation of possible unprofessional conduct by one of our staff members towards students.

Law enforcement has been contacted and we are working cooperatively with them on the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we ask for your patience and understanding as it works through the process. Out of respect for those involved, please help us limit rumors or innuendos related to the issue. If it is appropriate to those involved to share more information with you at the conclusion of the investigation, we will do so.

The staff member in question has resigned and is no longer on campus.

We've taken care to ensure that every student, parent, and staff member who is known to be involved in this issue have been contacted directly by Assistant Principal Lisa Scott or myself.

If you have questions, concerns, or additional pertinent information regarding this issue, I ask that you please reach out to me directly.

Rebecca Marsh, Principal

"Thursday afternoon a student reported in-appropriate behavior by a desert sky teacher to another staff member administration immediately began investigating the alleged incident," Darcy Mentone, Vail School District Spokeswoman said.

Metone says school officials then notified police and the teacher left campus immediately.

"I just wanted to make it clear that as soon as the investigation began the teacher left the campus and was not at school with children on Friday," Metone said.

The teacher accused has since resigned.

KGUN9 has reached out to Tucson Police who confirm officers responded to the school for a reported call of abuse. TPD says an investigation is underway and no arrests have been made at this time.

