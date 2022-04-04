ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bryan: DPS

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXqwz_0eyu9hxM00

A crash involving three vehicles Saturday night left one woman dead, said police.

Marissa Minor, 21, of Bryan, has since been identified as the victim, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Around 9:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to State Highway 30 on reports of a three-vehicle fatality crash, about .15 miles south of College Station.

Minor was driving inside a 2018 Nissan passenger car, heading westbound when she attempted to pass an unidentified vehicle by going into the eastbound lane, said police.

At this time, police said her vehicle sideswiped a 2016 Jeep SUV that was heading eastbound, causing it to go into a side skid before being struck on the passenger side by a 2020 Kia SUV that was also heading eastbound.

Minor was pronounced deceased on the scene of the crash by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott.

The driver of the Jeep and the passenger were uninjured, said police.

The driver of the Kia and three minor passengers were taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Kait 8

Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 20 in Texas involving a tractor-trailer carrying race cars. KLTV reports the crash occurred near Longview, and the vehicle was transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation revealed a Honda...
LONGVIEW, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWTX

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on rural Central Texas road identified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning. DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20. Dudik, riding...
PENELOPE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Station, TX
Accidents
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Cars
Bryan, TX
Accidents
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Traffic Accident#State Highway 30#Jeep#Kia Suv#Brazos County Justice
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KBTX.com

Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
BEDIAS, TX
Boston Globe

A 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck a van and killed 9 in New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday. The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out...
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy