1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bryan: DPS

A crash involving three vehicles Saturday night left one woman dead, said police.

Marissa Minor, 21, of Bryan, has since been identified as the victim, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Around 9:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to State Highway 30 on reports of a three-vehicle fatality crash, about .15 miles south of College Station.

Minor was driving inside a 2018 Nissan passenger car, heading westbound when she attempted to pass an unidentified vehicle by going into the eastbound lane, said police.

At this time, police said her vehicle sideswiped a 2016 Jeep SUV that was heading eastbound, causing it to go into a side skid before being struck on the passenger side by a 2020 Kia SUV that was also heading eastbound.

Minor was pronounced deceased on the scene of the crash by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott.

The driver of the Jeep and the passenger were uninjured, said police.

The driver of the Kia and three minor passengers were taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.