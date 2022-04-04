ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Waitrose to start selling vegan chicken wings with ‘realistic bone’ by vegan restaurant Biff’s

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFVnu_0eyu9McD00

A vegan chicken wing product featuring a realistic “bone” will be sold in Waitrose from 6 April.

The plant-based wing, created by vegan street food purveyors Biff’s, is made from jackfruit, mushrooms, and carrots, coated in a crispy breadcrumb mixture with a spear of sugarcane that forms the “bone”.

The Jackfruit Wingz are part of a vegan street food range launching in the supermarket this month, which will also include Jackfruit Burgers, Smoky Chilli Cheeze Waffle Fries, Banging Bhaji Loaded Fries and two plant-based sauces.

According to Biff’s, the vegan chicken wing was created to resemble a meat-based chicken wing as closely as possible, in hopes of enticing meat eaters, as well as vegans, to try it.

Vegans celebrated the upcoming launch on Biff’s Instagram page, with many fans declaring it was “the most unreal news ever” and tagging other friends in the comments.

One person wrote: “This is huge”, while another said it was a signal to “get the BBQ ready gurlfrannn [sic].”

However, others were less sure about the idea of a plant-based bone-in chicken wing.

One person asked: “Is anyone else a little uncomfortable about the ‘bone’?”

On Twitter, one person called the development of similar vegan products “deranged”, writing : “I 100 per cent understand calling something vegan whatever (vegan chicken, vegan steak, vegan ribs, etc) because it’s meant to approximate that food but ya’ll be doing too much.

“Shaping that s*** like chicken wing and putting fake bones… is deranged behaviour.”

But Biff Bloom-Burrows, founder of the popular Dalston restaurant, said it was understandable that people would find it “a little weird”.

“We want to make a product that’s not only better for the planet, but can show people that even the elements of meat that seem so intrinsic to animals can be bettered in both taste, experience and impact.

“As vegans ourselves, we understand that the sugarcane can, at first bite, seem a little weird – especially if bones are something that always made you feel uncomfortable in a meat product.

“We respect those opinions, but over time it’s an element of the dish we’ve become increasingly proud of as a way to engage with people, trigger conversations and show off what natural, plant-based ingredients can achieve.”

A pack of four vegan chicken wings will cost £4.50 and will be available in 280 Waitrose stores from Wednesday 6 April.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

What are McDonald’s chicken nuggets made out of?

MCDONALD'S chicken nuggets are loved universally - but what exactly goes into them?. They cost around £3.39 for six nuggets, while hungrier fans know a 20 piece sharebox costs typically just under a fiver. Prices can vary between stores though. You can also get McDonald's chicken nuggets in a...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Wings#Vegans#Waitrose#Food Drink#Instagram#Vegan Af#Biffs Uk#Bbq#Twitter
Thrillist

Salad Dressing with Plastic Chunks Has Forced a Recall at Trader Joe's

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad sold at Trader Joe's. The salad dressing involved has been recalled because the "salad dressing may contain hard plastic." Specifically, Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles...
FOOD SAFETY
Joel Eisenberg

Are Taco Bell and Jack in the Box Tacos Made of Pure Beef?

The answers may surprise you. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Phrases.com, QZ.com, Taco Bell corporate office, Jack in the Box corporate office, BBC.com, Mashed.com, EatThis.com, Your Vegan Journey, and Google.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Menu Favorite (Wendy's Beware)

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report rarely changes its menu. The fast-food chain was built on the idea of offering the same experience, whether you dine in Chicago or Orlando. That has now grown into a global experience, making it somewhat difficult for the company to make major additions.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Make 'Everything Aldi Pizza' For Less Than $3, According To A Shopper

After a rough start in the U.S., the German-bred grocery chain Aldi has worked its way up the ranks of American grocery stores in recent years — and it's not just because the average Aldi checkout line moves 40% faster than those of its competitors (via Forbes). As a discount chain, Aldi is adamant about keeping its products affordable, but the store seems to be just as serious about quality. When Aldi invited The Telegraph to tour its headquarters in 2013, the public saw just how meticulous the family-owned business is about testing its products before putting them on its shelves. This may be especially true of the products made in Aldi's test kitchen, including its $3-or-less Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizza. Some people avoid it, but The Kitchn's Jessica Kelly tried every variation of the stuff at her local Aldi and touted it as the best grocery store 'za around.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.
FOOD SAFETY
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
SoJO 104.9

10 Most Amazing Fried Chicken Places in South Jersey

Fried chicken is one of the great American comfort foods. I was surprised to learn that fried chicken is not a native American way of preparing chicken but was originally conceived in Scotland. Well, thank goodness the Scottish people let us know about it. Where are the Best Places in...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Reason M&M's Aren't Considered Vegan

Whether a person is vegan or lactose intolerant, they won't be able to enjoy M&M's. Like other similar chocolate items, M&M's are made with a blend of whole milk, cocoa butter, sugar, and chocolate liquor (via How Products are Made). Its parent company, which is now just Mars, still manufactures...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Wendy's Chicken Sandwich for $1

The price of fast food may be going up, but that doesn't mean the deals we love are gone forever. Quite the opposite. It feels like we're in a renaissance of bargains. Wendy's is the latest chain to offer a can't beat deal, with a buy-one-get-one deal on its premium chicken sandwiches.
FOOD & DRINKS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
Mashed

TGI Fridays Just Launched Three New Combos For Chicken Lovers

Restaurants across the country have found new ways to dish out chicken. According to Taste of Home, standby chains including KFC, Bojangles, and Shake Shack all offer some fried chicken dishes that seriously impress customers. While these items have easily found their audience, that hasn't stopped some entrepreneurial chains from delving even deeper into the world of chicken.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy