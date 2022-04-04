Lansing announces new fire chief

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Monday he has selected Brian Sturdivant as the city’s new fire chief.

Sturdivant is the current Chief of the Battle Creek Fire Department and was one of two finalists at the end of a national search. Sturdivant has served as the Fire Chief in Battle Creek ever since 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Executive Deputy Fire Chief in Petersburg, Virginia for 4 years; Fire Chief in Milpitas, California for 4 years: and Deputy Fire Chief in Scottsdale, Arizona for 5 years.

He has a Master’s Degree from the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Safety Administration from Grand Canyon University.

He is also a Certified Public Manager and a graduate of the National Fire Service Staff and Command Program at the University of Maryland.

“The Lansing Fire Department needs strong, steady leadership, and Chief Sturdivant will be an incredible asset to the City of Lansing. Chief Sturdivant brings years of fire management experience, including extensive work with emergency medical services, training, budgeting, and positive relations with fire labor organizations and members,” Schor stated. “We had two great finalists for this position, but Chief Sturdivant stood out because of his leadership and analytical skills in leading large, diverse departments. I’m excited for him to get here and get started.”

“I am excited and honored to be selected to serve as Lansing’s next Fire Chief. I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Lansing Fire Department, city leaders, and community members to ensure the Lansing Fire Department is a leader in providing EMS, fire services, and training throughout Michigan,” said Chief Sturdivant.

Sturdivant will start full-time with the Lansing Fire Department on Monday, May 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.