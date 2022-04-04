MN Reports 5 COVID Deaths/473 New Cases

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Governments across the world are desperately trying to return back to normal and live with COVID as an endemic disease akin to the flu. But a new...
Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person. People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the decline in TB...
A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
As cases of COVID-19 decline, along with the use of face masks for protection, more instances of the flu are being reported across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's most recent flu report, which was released on Friday, shows that...
Researchers say the findings show the need for more flu testing of Covid-19 patients in hospital and highlight the importance of vaccination. Adults in hospital with Covid-19 and the flu at the same time are at much greater risk of severe disease and death compared with patients who have Covid-19 alone or with other viruses, according to new research.
Two tourists have Legionnaires’ disease after staying in the same hotel on a trip to Hawaii, health officials said. Two people who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton in Waikiki have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia that usually isn’t passed from person to person, the Hawaii Department of Health said Wednesday, March 23.
An expert says a new variant of Covid-19 is one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever seen and he says almost everyone is going to catch it. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistican, says the variant is up to six times more transmissible than the original strain of Covid.
Georgia ticks were found to host an emerging deadly virus called the Heartland virus, causing the lone star tick disease-which has resulted in multiple fatalities and hospitalization. Scientists have discovered that lone star ticks in Georgia carry the virus through a recent sampling across the state. Lone star ticks are...
Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 21, 2022, there are currently 623 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 5 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,651 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
The official list of symptoms of COVID-19 has been expanded in the UK, where cases are currently running at the highest level since the start of the pandemic. The National Health Service added nine new symptoms to the list of just three, including sore throat, fatigue and headache, as the Guardian reported.
A new omicron subvariant that public health experts believe is behind an uptick of infections in Europe, now accounts for more than half of all coronavirus cases in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The new BA.2 variant accounts for 55.4% of...
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
Nebraska is seeing more cases of influenza, state health officials said Thursday. In addition to the increase in cases, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said more kids have been missing school and more people have been hospitalized. A total of 13 Nebraskans have died from influenza-associated illness so far this season, officials said.
NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
The BA.2 subvariant of omicron was estimated to be more than half, or 54.9 percent, of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. A resurgence of Covid-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has...
