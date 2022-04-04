ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah’s 2021 redistricting’s impact on 2022 elections

By Trevor Smith
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COQ13_0eyu8MeQ00

UTAH (ABC4) – After their final submission and approval, the Utah 2021 Legislative redistricting will shape the voting process for the first time in Utah’s 2022 midterm elections.

Legislative redistricting is done every ten years using U.S. Census data and can have a variety of impacts on local politics including the number of U.S. House representatives a state sends to Congress, which party has an advantage in elections for state senators, and the likelihood of challengers’ success for state legislative seats. Both a COVID-delayed U.S. Census and evenly split U.S. Congress have made 2021 redistricting more notable than usual.

Utah’s redistricting maps submitted to Legislature

Utah’s final legislative map was created by the newly created 20-member Legislative Redistricting Committee, designed to create bipartisan cooperation on keeping Utah elections as fair and representative as possible. The Committee included 15 Republican legislators and five Democratic legislators, who can be found here .

While Utah’s number of national house representatives did not change, the redistricting can still have an impact on who is elected in this year’s midterms as Utah’s state and national legislators.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project provides nationwide, independent reviews of each state’s redistricting maps, including Utah . Utah’s map received a generally positive overall rating of a B, and also received a B rating in the category of “partisan fairness.” According to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project’s analysis, a B rating puts Utah above the national average for fairness, while still acknowledging some partisan bias in the redistricting map. Specifically, the analysts responsible for the evaluation indicate that the redistricting maps advantage incumbent legislators in elections as opposed to challengers.

Sen. Mike Lee opposes remaining vaccine mandates

While perhaps less crucial of a metric, Utah received an F grade for “competitiveness” by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, meaning that Utah’s electoral districts are drawn in a way that does not create very much inter-partisan competition in elections. In fewer words, districts that historically have been represented by legislators of one party are likely to continue to be represented by the same party.

What all this means for Utah’s upcoming 2022 midterm elections is that while voters should expect an overall fair vote as far as their individual district’s representatives at the state and national level, races that are not likely to result in a change in party control — such as the vote on Utah Senator Mike Lee’s seat — will be determined by party primaries this summer. These primaries are held by a statewide run and are not significantly influenced by legislative redistricting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

ABC4
ABC4

11K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
ABC4

Border Patrol separates Utah family fleeing Ukraine

On March 31st at 6pm PST US border enforcement detained Ukrainian refugee Ganna (pronounced Anna) Harrison as she attempted to cross over the border from Tijuana, Mexico. Ganna was separated from her husband Brad Harrison and daughter Sofiya Harrison, both US citizens who were admitted access to the United States.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah ranked fifth in the nation for success on AP exams

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah students were ranked fifth in the nation for success on AP exams for 2021. Utah’s class of 2021 took approximately 39,500 AP exams and earned a score of 3, 4, or 5 over 67% of the time. Scores are distributed from 1-5 with a score of a 5 being 90-100% on […]
UTAH STATE
AOL Corp

'Revenge': Georgia GOP primaries test Trump's power, voter fraud lie

Georgia was Donald Trump’s narrowest loss in 2020, and it is his biggest target in 2022. More so than in any other state, Trump has dived into politics in Georgia by encouraging and selecting a slate of six loyal candidates to run for offices at the top of the ballot in this year's midterm elections, some of whom are challenging members of his own party and all of whom are dedicated to the baseless proposition that the last election was stolen from him in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
WLWT 5

Ohio's redistricting mess: Primary could be split or delayed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There was another new wrinkle late Monday in the ongoing battle over drawing fair lines for the upcoming Ohio primary. The Ohio Supreme Court acknowledged it had received a request asking the high court to delay the May 3 primary to June 28. The court indicated...
OHIO STATE
KSN News

House, Senate redistricting maps to head to governor’s desk

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers are sending their redistricting maps to the governor’s desk. The House passed the state Senate map, Substitute for Senate Bill 563, on Wednesday, also adding their map, which passed favorably, with the majority of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle favoring the plan. The House map, called “Free […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#House Representatives#U S Census#U S House#Covid#U S Congress#Legislature Utah#Republican#Democratic
KEYT

‘Young Republicans might not be marching in the streets, but they are mobilizing’: Gen Z Republicans express optimism ahead of midterms

Karly Matthews is a climate activist. She’s also a Republican. The 24-year-old Pennsylvanian — who serves as the communications director for the American Conservation Coalition, a conservative environmental group — often gets pushback from both Democrats and Republicans who say her beliefs are contradictory. “At this point...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
WITF

4 Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor set rules to join a debate

They will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania and has not criticized them. (Harrisburg) — Four Republican candidates for governor in the party’s crowded primary race say they will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania, eliciting criticism that they are afraid of hard questions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure

A new congressional map imposed by the courts on Feb. 23 has reinvigorated liberals in North Carolina, a state where GOP legislative dominance has reigned for nearly two decades. Why it matters: North Carolina has been the battleground for legal fights over disenfranchisement over the past decade, and its broader history in that area is […] The post North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
POLITICS
NBC Bay Area

How to Plan Your Vote for the 2022 California Elections

With primaries approaching in the coming months across the U.S. for the 2022 midterms leading to Election Day, planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Each state has different rules and the electoral landscape has changed significantly since 2020, when the coronavirus...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy