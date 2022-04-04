Autism Awareness Month: Rainbow of Hope teaches life skills

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 9, when the Peace for the Pieces Social Group will host their Second Annual Autism Awareness Day at the Atascosa River Park. The entire community is invited to attend this free celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Some of the...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 37 million adults in the United States are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Yet most, 90%, have no idea that their kidneys may be impaired.
(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
Autism spectrum disorder in women and girls presents very differently than in males. Females, and those who are assigned female at birth, are often more adept at masking their behavior, leading to an underdiagnosis of autism. Understanding differential diagnosis for women and girls with autism is critical for improved outcomes...
Spouse unemployment remains a top concern for military families, the latest Blue Star Families survey shows. A researcher takes a closer look at the numbers and the other challenges military families face — and shares her own experiences as an Army spouse. About the guests:. Jessica Strong is the...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — A new Tennessee bill will allow retirees to come back to work to combat school staffing shortages. One retiree we spoke with says it's a great way to help in a time of need. Schools are in need of K-12 and substitute teachers, including school...
LITTLE FALLS — The fifth annual Tom Bergen Memorial Autism Awareness Bowling Tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27, at RD’s Gorge View Lanes in Little Falls. This year’s event is no-tap doubles and features six bowling squads: 9:30 a.m., noon, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday,...
Mother Works to Raise Awareness of CT Program for Drivers With Autism. Sonia Turner said she will never forget the day her son, Jordan, got his license. She remembers him coming back from his test with a huge grin, telling her that he had passed. "It was one of the...
"I think that there's something all of us can do to help" Local program helps fight food insecurity. According to Feeding America, one in seven children is facing food insecurity. Now one local food program is hoping to help eliminate that from their community.
Several years ago Josh Wise discovered something that would change his life. “I owned an insurance brokerage at that point," Wise said. "I was wildly out of shape.”. After seeing a Cyr Wheel demonstration, Josh said he developed a passion for spinning. He decided to overcome his sedentary lifestyle and...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - April is Autism Awareness Month and in celebration, Autism Hope Center is hosting its 7th Annual Autism Resource Fair and Fun Day. This free event will be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cascade Hills Church. Families will have the opportunity...
MacKenzie Scott has donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates — the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged in 2019 to give away the majority of her wealth.
The City of Parkland is hosting an Autism Awareness and Acceptance event in April with vendors on hand sharing educational resources. There will also be games, live music, arts and crafts, face painting, a petting zoo, etc. Parkland was recently awarded the rare distinction of being an autism-friendly city. It...
Comments / 0