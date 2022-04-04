ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

15-year-old shot, killed at Petersburg apartment complex identified; second juvenile critically injured

By Tyler Thrasher
 2 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are conducting a death investigation that occurred within the Lieutenant’s Run apartment complex.

On April 2, at 8:34 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim with gunshot wounds in the breezeway of an apartment building.

The victim died from his injuries. He has been identified as Tyjuan Crenshaw II. He was 15-years-old.

A second juvenile was taken to the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

