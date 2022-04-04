15-year-old shot, killed at Petersburg apartment complex identified; second juvenile critically injured
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are conducting a death investigation that occurred within the Lieutenant’s Run apartment complex.
On April 2, at 8:34 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim with gunshot wounds in the breezeway of an apartment building.Richmond Police investigating shooting death in Shockoe Bottom
The victim died from his injuries. He has been identified as Tyjuan Crenshaw II. He was 15-years-old.
A second juvenile was taken to the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 1