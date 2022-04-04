ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Study: Seattle residents, Washingtonians among top procrastinators for filing taxes

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you are not alone. A recent study from IPX1031 ranked Seattle No. 4 among U.S. cities in procrastination of filing taxes. Washington ranked...

Clueless
2d ago

I meant to but got distracted by my putting off all the stuff I wanted to do and didn’t get around to it. I will get around to it when I find the time as I am really busy avoiding doing what needs to be done right now…🤷🙄

