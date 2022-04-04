ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

One killed in Greenwood County house fire

By Ryan Newton
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2O0F_0eyu75L100

VIRGIL, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was killed in a fire Saturday night in the town of Virgil in Greenwood County.

Officials say the call came in of a fire with a person trapped at 106 E. Randolph Street. When fire crews went to the address, they found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

One person escaped from a second-story window. However, firefighters were unable to enter due to heavy fire.

Once they got the fire extinguished, they found one person dead inside. The identity of that person hasn’t been released. The person who escaped the fire was transported to the hospital.

The fire is believed to have started with an electrical appliance. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office. The home was a complete loss.

