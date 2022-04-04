ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Witcher season 3 has started filming

Cover picture for the articleGeralt of Rivia is getting ready to return to Netflix. The show’s Twitter account shared the first photo from the set of The Witcher season 3 on Monday, confirming that the show has started filming for its next entry. The photo itself is fairly nondescript. It’s a wide,...

CinemaBlend

The Witcher Season 3 Has Apparently Added A New Cast Member Whose Story May Have Book Connections To Henry Cavill's Geralt

It’s been a few months now since The Witcher finally returned to Netflix, and graced fans with a Season 2 ending that offered up some big reveals about the things Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer will be facing in the future. We know that Season 3 is still in pre-production, but now The Witcher’s first new cast member has apparently been added, and their character may have a major book connection to Henry Cavill’s Geralt.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 1-3)

April is here, and unlike other articles that will fool you today, this one’s no hoax. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of April 1-3, 2022. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of March 31, 3:00 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

The Witcher 4 has finally been announced

Developer CD Projekt Red has finally confirmed The Witcher 4 is in development. In a recent blog post labeled 'A New Saga Begins', the developer officially confirmed a new installment in The Witcher game series is on the way. The post gives little in the way of details, but does reveal that The Witcher 4 (or whatever the next entry in the long-running game series will be called) will use a different engine from the one previously used in the controversial Cyberpunk 2077 - with The Witcher 4 being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 having been developed in REDEngine.
VIDEO GAMES
Anya Chalotra
Henry Cavill
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More in April 2022

Better Call Saul is almost back, and you know what that means: Better call off your plans and make room for some great TV. The Breaking Bad prequel kicks off its sixth and final season on AMC on April 18, after finally dropping Season 5 on Netflix on April 4. On top of that exciting return, April also brings the final seasons of two Netflix hits — Ozark and Grace and Frankie — plus new seasons of Barry on HBO and Russian Doll on Netflix. New shows are in the pipeline, too, like FX's Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu and Roar on Apple TV+. You'll find them all in our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Recreates Android 18 IRL

Like so many other villains from the history of Dragon Ball, Android 18 might have started her career in the series by wanting Son Goku dead, but she eventually found herself becoming an ally to the Z-Fighters and even marrying Goku's best friend Krillin. With the Red Ribbon Army creation set to have a role in the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, one fan has decided to take a trip to the past by bringing 18's classic look from Dragon Ball Z to life.
COMICS
epicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service in April 2022. Before fans can celebrate the return of Stranger Things this May, Netflix will be welcoming back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual batch of new movies. One of those highly anticipated shows is Ozark Season 4, Part 2, which will conclude the award-winning crime drama's run. The American series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner will be released on April 29.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
#The Witcher
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Readies for Yor's Anime Intro

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is readying fans for Yor Forger's big anime debut! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching in just a matter of days, and with it comes a whole new wave of anime releases. The most standout of the pack are releases that include the returns of some major franchises, but there will also be some major adaptations making their premiere as well. The most anticipated of these new premieres is undoubtedly Spy x Family as fans have been wanting to see Tatsuya Endo's original manga series come to life for quite some time.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tengen Back to the Fight

The second season of Demon Slayer began by adapting the story of the Mugen Train, which saw Tanjiro and his young monster hunting friends teaming up with the Flame Hashira. When Rengoku died at the end of the first half of season two, Tanjiro and company were in need of a new mentor and found one in the extremely "flashy" Hashira known as Tengen Uzui. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the Entertainment District Arc by recreating one of the Sound Hashira's most brutal battles.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Beloved Bounty Hunter Rumored to Return for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Many Star Wars fans first met Boba Fett back in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with the character's involvement in that film and subsequent sequel Star Wars: Return of the Jedi earning him a devoted following. He wasn't the only figure from that film to become a fan-favorite, despite minimal screen time, as the sequence in which Darth Vader offered bounty hunters the chance to apprehend Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon included the reveal of a variety of colorful characters, one of which is rumored to be making an appearance in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
Polygon

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will finally finish the anime series next year

Attack on Titan is coming back for yet another “Final Season.” The series’ latest outing, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, came to a close on Sunday but was quickly followed by the announcement of a Part 3 series. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 should finally bring the anime series to a close sometime in 2023.
COMICS
Polygon

Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series delayed slightly, but will premiere first 2 episodes together

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney Plus debut is happening a little later than intended. The series will now premiere on May 27, two days after its original release date, Disney announced on Thursday. Along with the new date, Disney also revealed that fans will get the first two episodes of the series at once, which should help make up for the two-day wait.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Simulate even more of the weird internet with this Hypnospace Outlaw successor

The makers of the ’90s internet simulator, Hypnospace Outlaw, have announced two new games set in the same universe as the popular narrative adventure. The first game is another internet simulator, this one inspired by the 2000s-era internet called Dreamsettler, and the second is a first-person shooter called Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer that follows Hypnospace character Zane Lofton. The games are being developed by studios Tendershoot and Noble Robot and published by No More Robots.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is not coming to ABC in April 2022

Are you missing your favorite dancing competition series? Welcome to the club! At Hidden Remote, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a favorite! It features everything we love, fun competition, great musical numbers, and celebrities out of their element. It’s always so much fun seeing how the celebrities will react to the tough teachings of the professional dancers. That said, we can’t wait for the next season! When will Dancing with the Stars season 31 be coming out in 2022? Are we in for a long wait? Here’s what we know!
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

This Witcher cookbook has been "inspired by The Witcher‘s settings, characters, and lore"

A new cookbook featuring "thoughtfully imagined" and "flavorful recipes" inspired by The Witcher series is out later this year. Releasing on October 25, 2022, and costing $35, The Witcher Cookbook will feature "eighty mouthwatering and restorative recipes inspired by the bestselling video game series The Witcher, from hearty tavern fare and fortifying drinks to lavish banquets for feasts with friends".
RECIPES
TechRadar

The Witcher 4 devs reveal why they chose Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red delighted many last month by revealing that The Witcher 4 is in development (even if it’s not technically called that). Kicking off a new saga, the next Witcher game will focus on a different Witcher school, but what surprised many was the choice of tech powering it.
VIDEO GAMES

