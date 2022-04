Loretta Alice Hulke, age 82, arrived at her heavenly home on April 1, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side. Born to the late Arnold and Lucy Wyland in Merrill on August 5, 1939, Loretta “Pudgie” was the 8th of 10 children. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A precious gift from God.

