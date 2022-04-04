ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Vigil held to honor slain Upstate student

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y15QD_0eyu681P00

A vigil was held over the weekend to honor a student who was fatally shot at an Upstate school, last week. 12 year old, Jamari Jackson was tragically killed after a shooting Thursday at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville.

On Sunday, a vigil featuring multiple speakers was held to honor Jackson. The vigil included area clergymen, teachers and community activists. The faculty at Tanglewood Middle welcomed students back this morning, as they look to come together and move forward after Jackson's tragic death.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina middle school student fatally shot by peer, sheriff says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina middle school student was fatally shot Thursday by another 12-year-old student, authorities said. The victim was identified by his family as 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, WYFF-TV reported. Community activist Bruce Wilson released a statement from the family, saying, “We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly.”
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
Lawrence Post

Fill-in-teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair and hit him in the head, the educator responded by throwing two chairs at the student

The substitute teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair at him and hit the teacher’s head. The educator reportedly responded by throwing two chairs at the student. In some videos, only the male teacher is seen throwing the chairs at the student amid the chaos in the classroom, but the school district officials confirmed that the student attacked the teacher first.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vigil#Upstate#Tanglewood Middle School
North Country Public Radio

A 7th grader in Canton has died

The student "will be greatly missed by his family, friends, teachers and all who knew him," said superintendent Ron Burke in an email to the school community. "This is indeed a very sad time for the Canton Central School community." NCPR is withholding the student's name due to the child's...
CANTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
3K+
Followers
886
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy