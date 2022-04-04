Vigil held to honor slain Upstate student

A vigil was held over the weekend to honor a student who was fatally shot at an Upstate school, last week. 12 year old, Jamari Jackson was tragically killed after a shooting Thursday at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville.

On Sunday, a vigil featuring multiple speakers was held to honor Jackson. The vigil included area clergymen, teachers and community activists. The faculty at Tanglewood Middle welcomed students back this morning, as they look to come together and move forward after Jackson's tragic death.