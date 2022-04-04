ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Meet man behind Houston-based Exotic Pop

By Maggie Flecknoe
KIAH
KIAH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5TKI_0eyu5vdm00

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good Monday morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. She has a full lineup of exciting guests live in studio.

Exotic Pop , a Houston-based beverage company known for offering rare, very cool and hard-to-find soda flavors, brands and snacks sourced from around the globe, has become a favorite among hip-hop and celebrity clients like Drake, Cardi B, Migos, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and Rob Kardashian, to name a few! The Houston-based beverage company’s Founder and CEO, Charleston Wilson, is live to serve up some popular flavors!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 4

KIAH
KIAH

467

Followers

260

Posts

48K+

Views

Related
KIAH

Houston Happens – Exotic Pop founder is LIVE, cheers to warmer weather and community events at CityCentre, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good Monday morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. She has a full lineup of exciting guests live in studio. Exotic Pop, a Houston-based beverage company known for offering rare, very cool and hard-to-find soda flavors, brands and snacks sourced from around the globe, has become a […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Dream job | Get PAID $2,400 to watch 24 hours of true crime

HOUSTON (KIAH) Calling all true crime fans! MagellanTV is back with their 3rd annual Crime Watch Dream Job where they’re looking to pay one lucky true-crime fanatic $100/hour to binge-watch a selection of their True Crime documentaries for 24 hours (we’ll actually give you 48 hours to do this). That adds up to $2,400! Check […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX59

Indy bakery among ’32 Best Donut Shops in America’

There’s not much of a sweeter way to start your day than a fresh box of donuts, and one Indy institution has some of the country’s best, according to a new list. Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America. Among the list is Long’s Bakery […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Cardi B
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Maggie Flecknoe
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Drake
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Food Drink#Founder And Ceo#Houston Happens#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop': Rasheeda Reveals Hospitalization

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda is on the mend following a recent hospitalization. The rapper and reality TV star, 45, in late February shared an update from her hospital bed, telling fans that she was hospitalized for stress and dehydration. Rasheeda, full name Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, revealed her health...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
MUSIC
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
467
Followers
260
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy