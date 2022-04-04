Jackpot-Winning $1.57 Million Match 6 Ticket Sold In Montgomery County

GIANT Food Stores, 1540 Cowpath Rd., Hatfield Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.57 million was sold in Montgomery County.

The Match 6 Lotto ticket from the Friday, April 1 drawing was sold at GIANT on Cowpath Road in Hatfield, officials said Monday, April 4.

The winning numbers were 4-8-14-19-34-42.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

