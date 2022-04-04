Did you solve it? The magnificent Grabarchuks, Ukraine’s puzzle family

Earlier today I set you the following six problems, created by The Grabarchuk family, who are from Ukraine, and who are well-known international creators of puzzles. For more about them see the previous post.

I’ve presented the problems together, with the solutions together at the end.

1. Hex vex

Which digit should replace the question mark?

2. Ring ding

Which system of rings differs from the others?

3. Snake shake

Which view of the 11-cube snake is incorrect?

4. Box fox

Put a digit in each box so all 8 equations, across and down, are all correct. One box already has a digit.

5. Sign mine

Which of the signs in the bottom row should replace the question mark?

6. Ele-mental

For each of these six elements, find another element that has no letter in common with its counterpart. Each answer is unique.

The puzzle also works with Aluminium spelt the British way. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

Solutions:

1. Hex vex

The number in the cell is the number of adjacent cells that have a digit in. So, the blue cell is a 2, since it touches two cells with digits, the one with a 3 and the one with a 4. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

2. Ring ding

A, B and C have a ring that that is not looped with any other. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

3. Snake shake

4. Box fox

5. Sign mine

The symbols are italicized digits and their mirror images from 1 to 6. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

6. Ele-mental

For spelling pedants, ‘sulphur’ is also a solution for Iodine. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

If you like these puzzles, the Grabarchuks are publishing a free daily puzzle here to help raise funds for Ukraine. Please consider donating to Ukraine. Here are links to the National Bank of Ukraine’s donation pages for humanitarian and military support.

