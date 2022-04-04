ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Did you solve it? The magnificent Grabarchuks, Ukraine’s puzzle family

By Alex Bellos
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14AH7E_0eyu5qE900

Earlier today I set you the following six problems, created by The Grabarchuk family, who are from Ukraine, and who are well-known international creators of puzzles. For more about them see the previous post.

I’ve presented the problems together, with the solutions together at the end.

1. Hex vex

Which digit should replace the question mark?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ywvC_0eyu5qE900

2. Ring ding

Which system of rings differs from the others?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tS1ms_0eyu5qE900

3. Snake shake

Which view of the 11-cube snake is incorrect?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OwAt_0eyu5qE900

4. Box fox

Put a digit in each box so all 8 equations, across and down, are all correct. One box already has a digit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RuRb_0eyu5qE900

5. Sign mine

Which of the signs in the bottom row should replace the question mark?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eoj9_0eyu5qE900

6. Ele-mental

For each of these six elements, find another element that has no letter in common with its counterpart. Each answer is unique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gInx5_0eyu5qE900
The puzzle also works with Aluminium spelt the British way. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

Solutions:

1. Hex vex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCldM_0eyu5qE900
The number in the cell is the number of adjacent cells that have a digit in. So, the blue cell is a 2, since it touches two cells with digits, the one with a 3 and the one with a 4. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

2. Ring ding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPqwk_0eyu5qE900
A, B and C have a ring that that is not looped with any other. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

3. Snake shake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iiDg_0eyu5qE900

4. Box fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kRnl_0eyu5qE900

5. Sign mine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqW9L_0eyu5qE900
The symbols are italicized digits and their mirror images from 1 to 6. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

6. Ele-mental

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXzRK_0eyu5qE900
For spelling pedants, ‘sulphur’ is also a solution for Iodine. Photograph: Peter/The Grabarchuk Family

If you like these puzzles, the Grabarchuks are publishing a free daily puzzle here to help raise funds for Ukraine. Please consider donating to Ukraine. Here are links to the National Bank of Ukraine’s donation pages for humanitarian and military support.

The Grabarchuks are on Facebook , Instagram , and here’s their website . Their most recent books are the Age of Puzzles series. All images in this story are their copyright.

I set a puzzle here every two weeks on a Monday. I’m always on the look-out for great puzzles. If you would like to suggest one, email me .

I’m the author of several books of puzzles, most recently the Language Lover’s Puzzle Book. I also give school talks about maths and puzzles (online and in person). If your school is interested please get in touch.

On Thursday 21 April I’ll be giving a puzzles workshop for Guardian Masterclasses. You can sign up here.

