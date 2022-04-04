ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford Joins Jason Segel in Apple Comedy Series ‘Shrinking’

By Joe Otterson
 2 days ago

Harrison Ford has signed on to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple comedy series “Shrinking,” Variety has learned.

The show was first announced in October 2021 . Segel will write the series alongside “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence and “Ted Lasso” star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein.

“Shrinking” follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, described as a down-to earth, sharp as a tack “blue collar shrink,” blunt but with an ever present twinkle. Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.

The role will mark Ford’s first ever television starring role. The iconic actor is best known for starring in film franchises like “Star Wars,” “Blade Runner,” and “Indiana Jones,” the last of which is currently prepping its fifth film with Ford returning as the titular globe-trotting archaeologist. He is known for starring in films like “The Fugitive,” “Witness” (which earned him an Oscar nomination),  “Patriot Games,” “Sabrina,” and “Working Girl” as well. Ford also starred in the film “The Mosquito Coast,” which was recently adapted into an Apple drama series starring Justin Theroux.

Ford is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein all serve as executive producers on “Shrinking” in addition to writing. Lawrence executive produces via Doozer Productions, with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also executive producing alongside Neil Goldman. Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, is the studio.

‘Squid Game’ Star Hoyeon Joins Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’

Click here to read the full article. “Squid Game” star Hoyeon has been cast in Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple series “Disclaimer.” Hoyeon will star in the series alongside previously announced cast members Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a...
MOVIES
Sharon Horgan’s Dark Comedy Series For Apple TV+ Reveals Title, Cast & First-Look Image

Click here to read the full article. Sharon Horgan’s first series for Apple TV+, an adaptation of the Belgian version of Clan, will be titled Bad Sisters. The previously untitled project, co-written, executive produced by and starring Horgan (Catastrophe, Shining Vale), also announced Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland) and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes) as Horgan’s co-leads and released a first-look image of the quintet as the title characters (above). Described as a blend of dark comedy and thriller, the 10-episode Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters — played by Horgan, Duff, Birthistle,...
TV SERIES
Jason Segel: 5 Great And Underrated Dramatic Performances By The Actor

On Friday, March 18, 2022, Netflix debuted an original, Hitchcockian thriller called Windfall, which features a stellar performance by Jason Segel, who also helped write the story with director Charlie McDowell and others. To some, seeing the former How I Met Your Mother cast member performing in (let alone helping create) something much darker than, say, 2008’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall, I Love You Man from 2009, or 2011’s The Muppets might be a little surprising. Well, that is just because they have not been paying enough attention to his career.
MOVIES
RJ Cyler Signs with CAA and Management 360 (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Harder They Fall” actor RJ Cyler has signed with CAA and Management 360 for representation. Ronald “RJ” Cyler II was most recently seen in the Sundance selection “Emergency,” which is set to hit theaters and begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video in May. He also portrayed real-life cowboy Jim Beckwourth in Jeymes Samuel’s Netflix western “The Harder They Fall,” stealing scenes amid the star-studded ensemble of Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and Delroy Lindo. Cyler will next be seen in the HBO Max comedy series...
CELEBRITIES
REinvent Scores Deals With AMC Networks, MHZ Across Drama Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. REinvent International Sales has inked a raft of deals across its slate of high-concept series, including “Transport” (pictured) and “Enemy of the People,” rolling off of MipTV. The company has sold both “Transport,” which is penned by Auli Mantila (“Silver Stars”), and the Icelandic comedy series “Ordinary People” to AMC Networks Southern Europe for Spain and Portugal. “Transport” is an eight-part TV show following a young journalist investigating a chip found in baby food. She crosses paths with an insurance investigator and a bank manager who are both connected to the case. The series stars...
TV & VIDEOS
The Survivor (2022 movie) HBO Max, Ben Foster, Danny DeVito, trailer, release date

The Survivor tells the story of Harry Haft (Ben Foster), who is sent to the Auschwitz extermination camp when the N–is invade Poland in late 1939. Haft is a powerfully built man, so a charming but sadistic N-zi officer offers him an impossible deal: fight fellow prisoners in the boxing ring for the amusement of his captors, or die. The winner of the bout survives to fight again. The loser is shot or sent to the gas chamber. How far will Harry’s will to live take him? What will he do to escape the death all around him?
MOVIES
