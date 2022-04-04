ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the Biden Administration, Israel Is Always at Fault—Even While 11 Israelis Are Murdered | Opinion

By Lahav Harkov
 2 days ago
Amidst a wave of terror by Palestinians against Israelis, on Blinken's list of the actions required to foster peace, four fall to...

James Maxwell
1d ago

Democrats love Palestine and hate Israel. It isn't any secret. All Biden cares about is gays, rainbows, and open borders. Democrats are determined to destroy the entire world with their insanity.

Carol Albertson
2d ago

Please, do NOT..look to the United States for guidance or approval in resolving your matters, as these same named people..representatives of the UNITED STATES, government have played the same cards to other countries. It is up to your country and representatives to do what is in YOUR BEST INTEREST.

Carolyn Schuster
1d ago

very antisemitic administration. they have gone out of their way to undermine and marginalize any nation involved with the peace-producing Abraham accords. very dangerous administration

