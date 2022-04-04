ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Conservatives Call on Elon Musk To Reinstate Donald Trump's Twitter Account

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tesla CEO has taken a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter to become the company's largest...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 271

Sheila Walker
2d ago

Elon Musk can't restore Trump to Twitter because he only own 9 % of Twitter that doesn't give him enough shares to restore thank God the only people who want to hear from Trump are people who don't have real life .

Reply(41)
114
Dr. Bud
2d ago

Come on Drop on your knees and get down with the rest of trumps mushroom polishing cult and restore the tweet so these poorly educated white institutionalized bigots can feel important. They hunger for the alternative facts. They can't feel the joy in their lives without lies, name calling and pointing fingers. They trive on false claims of middle class tax cuts, military pay raises, veterans Choice and health care plans.

Reply(7)
59
darryl porter
2d ago

so he can get back on the platform and create chaos and make people fight one another and lie and continue to try to tear the country down no thanks

Reply(1)
29
Related
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Ryun
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Monica Crowley
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump reminds us why electing him in 2024 would be a disaster

Let’s play compare and contrast. President Biden announced Friday that the United States and its allies will move to cut off normal trade relations with Russia. It’s the latest sign that Biden and the West are working in concert to maximize pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the mounting humanitarian horrors of his invasion of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Censorship#Treasury Department#Conservatives#Tesla#Truth Social
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
862K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy