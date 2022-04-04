ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sarah Palin 2022 Odds Shift Dramatically After Donald Trump's Endorsement

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former president has backed the 2008 vice presidential hopeful, just as she endorsed his presidential campaign in...

Comments / 452

love3
1d ago

Good God, how low can this Republican Party go! Can we not come up with better people for Congress! Embarrassing to think I was a registered Republican

Reply(61)
162
Texas 1
2d ago

like I said , Trump's not interested in candidates who will work for their constituents and to benefit our Country . he just wants someone that will give their absolute loyalty to him . Palin has no idea of how anything works . she's like Trump , she enjoys people cheering for her and then she will quit to go on speaking tours . there's more money in that .

Reply(25)
121
Brodrick Crawford
18h ago

LoL everyone Likes dogs until they get bitten she no different everybody likes her until she opens her mouth and start talking remember I can see Russia from my back porch

Reply(14)
51
Daily Mail

Zelensky's former press secretary tweets and then deletes message saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes President after laughing during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky's former press secretary tweeted then deleted a post on Thursday saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Vice President Kamala Harris were to one day be president after she awkwardly laughed through questions at a press conference in Poland when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. 'It would...
Vanity Fair

Fox News Won’t Be Getting Out of a $2.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Its Rigged Voting Machine Claims

An election technology company suing Fox News for airing false claims about its role in the 2020 election notched a win yesterday, as a New York judge said much of Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation case against the network can proceed. There is “substantial basis” for the claim “that, at a minimum, Fox News turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about [Smartmatic], unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth,” Judge David Cohen wrote in a 61-page ruling.
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
The Independent

Trump supporter claims Space Force will overturn election result in bizarre rally interview

At a political rally held in Michigan on Saturday, supporters of Donald Trump – the event’s keynote speaker – dragged out both tried and trusted conspiracy theories as well as some brand new, and even more unverified and unsupported, claims ahead of the former president’s speech.While the one-term president brought his own false claims to the stage later on Saturday, including one where he boasted of winning a non-existent ‘Man of the Year’ award, there were even more falsified fables being pushed outside the doors of the crowd at Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township before Mr Trump...
