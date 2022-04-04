Sarah Palin 2022 Odds Shift Dramatically After Donald Trump's Endorsement
The former president has backed the 2008 vice presidential hopeful, just as she endorsed his presidential campaign in...www.newsweek.com
Good God, how low can this Republican Party go! Can we not come up with better people for Congress! Embarrassing to think I was a registered Republican
like I said , Trump's not interested in candidates who will work for their constituents and to benefit our Country . he just wants someone that will give their absolute loyalty to him . Palin has no idea of how anything works . she's like Trump , she enjoys people cheering for her and then she will quit to go on speaking tours . there's more money in that .
LoL everyone Likes dogs until they get bitten she no different everybody likes her until she opens her mouth and start talking remember I can see Russia from my back porch
