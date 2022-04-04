ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

Wanted Woman Injures 7 Officers While Fleeing Police

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hannah Casperson was wanted for assisting with 41 car break-ins, predominantly targeting vehicles parked at a senior...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 67

Major squEEzer
2d ago

Regular modern day Bonnie and Clyde. Now about that missed court date, she should slide on that because she was just too darned busy plying her trade to buy food and gas for that Hummer. 😉

Reply
10
tellitlikeitis
2d ago

Listen it doesn't matter what color you are a crime is a crime,and every race commits crimes..

Reply(5)
11
Yeah...right
1d ago

This Karen will cry the ubiquitous white tears. Cry that SHE'S the victim. Then she'll be let off scot-free. They white privilege thing, you know.

Reply(3)
7
IN THIS ARTICLE
