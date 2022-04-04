ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Twitter stock jumps after Elon Musk takes 9 percent stake in company

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8fx7_0eyu5flO00

( The Hill ) — Twitter shares rose over 20 percent Monday morning on news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform.

Musk is now the largest outside shareholder with 73,486,938 shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Monday.

The Tesla chief is a very active Twitter user with a committed fan base. Just last week he polled his 80 million followers on whether the platform “rigorously adheres” to principles of free speech.

Elon Musk challenges Putin on Twitter to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Over 70 percent responded “No,” prompting Musk to ask whether a new platform is needed.

Musk has previously gotten into hot water over his tweets and is currently in a legal fight with the SEC over an agreement restricting his posts about Tesla.

The deal to acquire a stake in Twitter comes months after long time CEO Jack Dorsey departed the company.

Parag Agrawal replaced Dorsey in November, prompting Musk to tweet a meme depicting Agrawal as Joseph Stalin and Dorsey as Soviet secret police chief Nikolai Yezhov being pushed into water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WHO 13
WHO 13

7K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WHO 13

Multiple crews respond to downtown Osceola fire

OSCEOLA, Iowa — A large fire broke out in downtown Osceola Monday night and multiple crews from the area had to be called in to help extinguish the flames. Osceola Fire Chief Bryon Jimmerson told WHO 13 that the first call about the fire came in at 11:07 p.m. for the structure at the corner […]
OSCEOLA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joseph Stalin
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Sec#Soviet#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Elon Musk changes his name to ‘Elona’ on Twitter after being mocked for challenging Putin to fight

Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to “Elona Musk” after his challenge to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin grabbed the attention of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic.In a statement on Telegram, which was shared by the Tesla and Space X chief executive, the Chechen leader cautioned him against seeking out a challenge with the Russian president.“Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure strength against that of Putin’s,” wrote Mr Kadyrov.“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Mr Putin’s middle name) will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent.”“Therefore you’ll need to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
Motley Fool

Elon Musk is Now Twitter's Biggest Shareholder

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
BUSINESS
Variety

Twitter Names Elon Musk to Board, Caps Billionaire’s Ownership Stake

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors, in a deal coming after the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX acquired a 9.2% stake in the social-media network to become its largest single shareholder. Under the agreement, Musk is prohibited from amassing more than 14.9% of Twitter’s stock as long as he remains a director on the board — forestalling the possibility for at least the next two years that the mega-billionaire, who currently has a net worth of more than $300 billion, will mount an effort to take over the company. In a tweet, Twitter...
BUSINESS
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
Phone Arena

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has recently acquired a three billion dollar Twitter stake, which equates to about 9.2% of the social media company, or 73,486,938 Twitter shares. The news comes from a US securities filing, and according to the BBC, the acquisition, which reportedly happened on...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks 'is a new platform needed?' after Twitter free speech criticism

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk wondered aloud on Twitter whether another platform is needed, causing his millions of followers to call for him to buy the social media giant. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines...
BUSINESS
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy