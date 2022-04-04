ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The History of Beer

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
The Urban Menu
The Urban Menu
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VikQ_0eyu5dzw00

Beer. Tasty, incredibly bubbly and refreshing, it allows many of us to get through the week in a less than stressful way. After a long day  of work, after lunch, with sports or movies, it goes so well with most of the things that we do. Beer is presently the most consumed alcoholic beverage in the world, and is the most popular drink after water and tea. Yet, throughout the world, pints of Ale and cans of Lager are consumed with little thought of how such a beverage, made from malted cereals, hops, yeast, and water (and sometimes other ingredients as well), came to look and taste the way it does.

Since it has been a monumental part of our lives for such a long time, it would seem important to learn some things about its history, origins and why it became so important. We spend so much time drinking and sharing, that maybe now is the time to sit back and listen - or read, in this particular case. The earliest archaeological evidence of fermentation dates back to 13,000 years ago. Beer used to have the consistency of gruel, and was consumed by the semi-nomadic tribe Natufians, near Israel. Ancient Sumerians were cultivating grains thousands of years ago, and eventually they happened to make beer out of it. This was one of their most influential contributions to the world, right behind written language and a formal numeric system. They even had a goddess of beer and brewing named Ninkasi. In the year 1800 bc, a hymn was written for Ninkasi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1nK0_0eyu5dzw00 Writing songs also could have been a way to introduce people to what it was they were actually drinking. Because it was written in music, the recipe was easy for the average beer drinker to memorize if they didn’t know how to read. It’s also the oldest beer recipe ever discovered. Here goes a part: “Ninkasi, You are the one who handles the dough with a big shovel....you are the one who waters the malt set on the ground. ... You are the one who soaks the malt in a jar, the waves rise, the waves fall… You are the one who spreads the cooked mash on large reed mats, and coolness overcomes.”
The Ancient Egyptians were also beer fanatics. They believed that beer brewing knowledge was a gift from the god Osiris, and they incorporated the beverage into their religious ceremonies. It also infiltrated other parts of Egyptian culture - during the building of the Great Pyramids in Gaza, every Egyptian worker got a daily ration of four to five liters of beer, which served as both nutrition and refreshment. This was crucial to the pyramids' construction. Adding unusual flavors to beer is not a new phenomenon. Before the first hipster microbrewery opened, ancient beer-makers were using ingredients like carrots, bog myrtle, hemp and cheese to make their concoctions. But one component that can be found in virtually every beer today took a while to enter the picture. That would be hops, the ingredient that gives beer its bitter, floral taste. Though it's more noticeable in IPAs, the vast majority of beers depend on hops to balance out their sweetness. And hops, by the way, isn’t the name of the plant: it’s the name of the flower, or “cone”, that comes from the plant. The plant itself is called Humulus lupulus, which means “climbing wolf” in Latin. Given that, at this point, you have gained some new knowledge on the mighty beverage we all so deeply enjoy, if you have satisfied your curiosity I encourage you to go to your fridge, open a cold frisky one and enjoy the rest of your day!

The post The History of Beer appeared first on The Urban Menu .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Urban Menu
The Urban Menu

519

Followers

75

Posts

27K+

Views

Follow The Urban Menu and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Racks by the Tracks returns with barbecue, beer

Beer will be in the pint glass and barbecue will be on the plate this May. Racks by the Tracks will return to the Farmers Market on May 14 for its 14th year, organizers said. The festival will feature the Tri-Cities’ original tasting event, where those who participate will have a chance to enjoy a variety of craft beers and a barbecue competition.
KINGSPORT, TN
Golf.com

The secret to making the perfect whiskey sour, according to an Irish whiskey expert

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. For golf fans, this coming Thursday is circled on the calendar as the start of the Valspar Championship, in Palm Harbor, Fla. But for a larger swath of the human population, the date is significant for a different reason: it’s March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, an occasion marked in many parts of the world by parades, festivals, and the symbolic wearing of green attire.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Washington Examiner

Beer goes ‘woke’

Some beer drinkers apparently feel bad after downing a six-pack, and not just from the hangover. According to a duo of American commercial heavyweights, some of us also feel bad about the climate implications of our choice of brew, and they’ve come up with a solution: a climate-fixing beer.
AGRICULTURE
Third Coast Review

Chicago Beer: A History of Brewing, Public Drinking and the Corner Bar

Since its early days, Chicago has had a deep connection to drinking. As author June Skinner Sawyers (a regular contributor to Third Coast Review) shares, “Drinking in the Windy City has deep roots.” It’s a claim that hints at a larger story. Fortunately, Sawyers holds true to her word by taking readers through Chicago’s fascinating and sometimes twisted relationship to drinking, brewing, and the bar community in her new book Chicago Beer: A History of Brewing, Public Drinking, and the Corner Bar.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of Beer#Beer Day#Beer Brewing#Nutrition#Food Drink#Beverages#Natufians#Sumerians#Nink
KELOLAND TV

Best beer can glass

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you want to toast to great times, you want a special glass to celebrate the occasion. One great option is a beer can glass. There are many different shapes and sizes of beer glasses. Some claim to enhance the flavor or aroma of a beer, whereas others act as functional, reliable glassware. These budget-friendly beer can glasses often resemble a beer or soda can shape, and they conveniently hold the entire contents of a 16 or 20-ounce canister. They are perfect for parties, game days and make a great gift too.
DRINKS
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Best Brand Of Barbecue Sauce, According To 48% Of People

From the deep flavors imparted slowly by a smoker to the backyard grill that friends and family gather around in the summer, barbecue is an important part of food culture for many people. Meat kissed by the flame of a grill is often perfected when it's slathered in barbecue sauce. While some Texas pitmasters might rebuke pouring sauce all over their prized brisket, others cannot resist the classic condiment.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Were A Failure

Fast food chains have the annoying tendency to scrap popular items from their menu, much to the chagrin of loyal customers. Blame it on seasonal availability, marketing gimmicks, supply chain issues, or unprofitability, you never know when your go-to order is going to go extinct. The discontinuation of McDonald's' mozzarella sticks, however, is an entirely different story.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Only State Where You Can't Buy Turkey Hill Ice Cream

Ice cream is a tasty indulgence no matter where it comes from, but it can feel like an extra-special treat to get a sweet, creamy cone from your favorite parlor. However, making the trip to your local creamery isn't always practical, so pre-packaged grocery store brands can be perfect for those looking to have this frozen dessert on-hand at all times.
HAWAII STATE
The Daily South

The Best Wines for Sangria and How to Make It

As the weather gets warmer, happy hour drinks will get cooler—and as we approach spring, many folks are interested in swapping out their hot toddy for a refreshing glass of sangria. Below, we asked two wine experts for their take on all things sangria. What Is Sangria and How...
DRINKS
Fatherly

Get to Know Nixta, the Mexican Liquor That Tastes Like Sweet Corn Bread

It’s no surprise that corn, the crop that manages to find its way onto the ingredient lists of many of our food items, is one of the main ingredients in the production of fine liquor. Corn is the primary grain used in bourbon, and it contributes to the mixed grain mash bills of many other spirits, including corn whiskeys and even some vodkas and gins. However, the intrinsic, pure taste of corn is lost or masked in all these concoctions. But Nixta Liqor de Elote, the world’s first corn-forward liquor that some describe as “like drinking tamale,” makes a strong case for why the grain should be front and center in your rocks glass more often.
DRINKS
Mashed

How A California McDonald's Location Almost Became The First To Serve Alcohol

It's been a long day of work, and you don't feel like cooking tonight. You decide to head on over your local McDonald's and get a good old burger and fries to ease off your workday woes. You drive over to the Golden Arch-emblazoned burger restaurant, head through the drive-thru, and place your order on the somewhat fuzzy speaker. A Quarter Pounder, a large fry, an apple pie, and a Bud Lite. Your cashier hands you that brown paper bag, stained with grease spots and warm to the touch, and a can of ice-cold beer. Just as the taste of champagne goes alongside oysters, you think as you munch on your meal back at home, so does a Bud Lite go alongside McDonald's fries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Urban Menu

The Urban Menu

San Diego County, CA
519
Followers
75
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The urban menu explores everything you want to know see and read about because you are passionate about making a difference in your community; it is about finding your connection and it is about what culture influences our everyday life. A publication of culture, art, food, and conversation. YOUR CITY, YOUR PASSION, YOUR LIFE

 http://www.theurbanmenu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy