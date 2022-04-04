ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liam Payne's awkward Oscar's interview has been turned into a Celtic folk song

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Liam Payne's Oscars interview went viral, with fans confused over his hybrid accent - but now it's received a Celtic folk remix and it's actually quite a decent tune.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the singer shared his thoughts on the situation that went down with Will Smith getting up on stage to slap host Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's appearance.

Now comedian Michael Fry has taken Payne's words and turned them into a piece of haunting lyricism and also had the falsetto voice to pull off the Celtic folk rendition of the interview.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

There were some tweaks to the lyrics, for instance, Fry noted that Payne said Smith "lived behind his house" which he thought is "such a weird way of saying, neighbours."

Fry changed this and sang: "Will Smith used to live in my garden," to of course rhyme this with the next lyric from Payne: "Chris Rock sold out Madison Square Gardens."

But why Celtic folk? Well, according to Fry out of the music genres Celtic folk was the best one to do " because it covers most of the accents Liam had that night. "

In the clip, Fry played the guitar as he sang the powerful parody, and since posting the clip to Twitter it has gone viral with over 28,000 likes and plenty of comments from people who to their surprise love the Celtic folk remix - and want it to be released on streaming platforms.



It's not just Twitter, as people on TikTok are also showing the song some love.

One person wrote: "Interviewer stops me in the street *excuse me what are you listening to?"

"When Liam says it - gibberish. When you sing it - wise, deep, beautiful, show stopping," another person said.

Someone else added: "Ok but why is this so haunting though?"

"Ok but why is this the best song I've heard all year?!" a fourth person commented.

The song has become such a viral sensation that it even received a radio play on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James who said: "An absolute gem emerged from the Oscars last week," where he then played part of Payne's now-infamous interview.

"That was Liam Payne with his strange accent and a very, very funny comedian called Michael Fry who I love has taken Liam's awkwardness on the red carpet and turned it into... well, a song!"

James then played Fry's folk song, as he laughed and sang along to the track and at the end added: "That really should be my tune of the week this week shouldn't it? It's incredible."

Liam Payne's comments on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars being transformed into a Celtic folk song wasn't on our 2022 bingo card but we love to see it... and demand a full version on streaming platforms.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Indy100
Indy100

175K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

65M+

Views

Follow Indy100 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg James
Person
Michael Fry
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Song#Celtic
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Shares Heartbreaking News: ‘This One Is a Difficult One’

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Rock Star Sings His Hit Song At Karaoke Night No One Knew It Was Him

Now, this is a very interesting story that I never thought of in the past. What would happen if a band that had a huge hit in the ’90s, lead singer were to go on stage at a local bar’s Karaoke night and sing that huge hit? That is what happened to Brian Vander Ark, a singer and songwriter for the band The Verve Pipe and their hit 90’s song named “The Freshman”. Brian grew up in Grand Rapids Michigan but it is unclear from the reporting what bar it occurred at.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
L.A. Weekly

Dua Lipa with Dual Forum Shows

Dua Lipa with Dual Forum Shows: Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zoua join English pop mega star Dua Lipa for two nights at the Forum, with Lipa enjoying a period of deserved success following the release of her excellent Future Nostalgia album. This week saw the release of the awesome “The...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Billie Eilish Shut Out at the 2022 Grammys

For the past two years, Billie Eilish has done very well at the Grammy Awards, taking home the trophy for Record of the Year in 2020 and 2021. But, tonight, at the 2022 ceremony, Eilish walked away empty-handed, despite being nominated in seven categories. Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Jada Pinkett Smith's ex-lover sings about their 'entanglement' in new song

Just days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at The Oscars, August Alsina released a song apparently referencing his past relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.The song, Shake The World, was released on Tuesday and contains lyrics that seem to reference Alsina's past relationship with Pinkett Smith by alluding to the word 'entanglement'. "I heard it’s some shit that’s bound to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator, well, of course some s*** was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite," the 29-year-old musician sings. Pinkett Smith famously used the word 'entanglement'...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Silk Sonic Wins Song Of The Year At The Grammys

Silk Sonic's 1970s-inspired R&B song "Leave the Door Open" won song of the year honors at the music industry's Grammy awards on Sunday, one of four major trophies to be handed out at the star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas. The group, the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, performed the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
11K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy