Liam Payne's awkward Oscar's interview has been turned into a Celtic folk song

Liam Payne's Oscars interview went viral, with fans confused over his hybrid accent - but now it's received a Celtic folk remix and it's actually quite a decent tune.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the singer shared his thoughts on the situation that went down with Will Smith getting up on stage to slap host Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's appearance.

Now comedian Michael Fry has taken Payne's words and turned them into a piece of haunting lyricism and also had the falsetto voice to pull off the Celtic folk rendition of the interview.

There were some tweaks to the lyrics, for instance, Fry noted that Payne said Smith "lived behind his house" which he thought is "such a weird way of saying, neighbours."

Fry changed this and sang: "Will Smith used to live in my garden," to of course rhyme this with the next lyric from Payne: "Chris Rock sold out Madison Square Gardens."

But why Celtic folk? Well, according to Fry out of the music genres Celtic folk was the best one to do " because it covers most of the accents Liam had that night. "

In the clip, Fry played the guitar as he sang the powerful parody, and since posting the clip to Twitter it has gone viral with over 28,000 likes and plenty of comments from people who to their surprise love the Celtic folk remix - and want it to be released on streaming platforms.









It's not just Twitter, as people on TikTok are also showing the song some love.



One person wrote: "Interviewer stops me in the street *excuse me what are you listening to?"



"When Liam says it - gibberish. When you sing it - wise, deep, beautiful, show stopping," another person said.

Someone else added: "Ok but why is this so haunting though?"

"Ok but why is this the best song I've heard all year?!" a fourth person commented.

The song has become such a viral sensation that it even received a radio play on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James who said: "An absolute gem emerged from the Oscars last week," where he then played part of Payne's now-infamous interview.

"That was Liam Payne with his strange accent and a very, very funny comedian called Michael Fry who I love has taken Liam's awkwardness on the red carpet and turned it into... well, a song!"

James then played Fry's folk song, as he laughed and sang along to the track and at the end added: "That really should be my tune of the week this week shouldn't it? It's incredible."

Liam Payne's comments on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars being transformed into a Celtic folk song wasn't on our 2022 bingo card but we love to see it... and demand a full version on streaming platforms.

