Brooklyn man dies after jump from moving train en route to Rochester
BRUTUS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Brooklyn man was pronounced dead Saturday after jumping out the window of a moving train heading to Rochester.
According to authorities, deputies with the Cayuga Sheriff’s Office were led to the CSX Railway in the Town of Brutus around 5 p.m. for the report of a passenger that had jumped from a train.
Upon arrival, first responders located an adult man next to the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was later identified as 34-year-old Josimar Carmichael from Brooklyn.
Investigators say early indicators point to the man jumping from the moving train and dying as a result of injuries sustained in the fall.
An investigation is underway. No further information is available at this time.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
