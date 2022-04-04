ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Two Springfield men arrested after woman allegedly assaulted

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass ( WWLP ) – Two men from Springfield were arrested after an alleged assault on Worthington Street Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department’s spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 10:15 a.m. officers were called to the 700 block of Worthington Street for a report that a woman had a gun pointed at her face and was assaulted.

The suspect was found with 15 bags of heroin and identified as 46-year-old Manuel Carrasquillo . After Crime Analysts in the Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) evaluated video from the area, Carrasquillo gave a backpack to another suspect, 41-year-old Roberto Martinez-Colon , after the assault.

Suspect with child in car allegedly shot another car during road rage in Springfield

Officers found Martinez-Colon with the backpack on the 1100 block of Washington Street and seized a loaded high-capacity firearm inside. Both suspects were arrested and charged with the following:

Manuel Carrasquillo:

  • Carrying a High Capacity Firearm without a LTC
  • Carrying a Loaded High Capacity Firearm without a LTC
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm
  • Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Handgun)
  • Assault & Battery
  • Distribution of a Class A Drug
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Roberto Martinez-Colon:

  • Carrying a High Capacity Firearm without a LTC
  • Carrying a Loaded High Capacity Firearm without a LTC
