Smithville, MO

Police provide updated timeline about missing Missouri man

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crSan_0eyu4OzM00

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Police released new information about a man missing for more than a month.

Ryan Weeks, 46, disappeared Feb. 27, when he was seen leaving a business.

Smithville police now say they’ve spoken to one of Weeks’ friends. The friend said he spoke with Weeks at a gas station near 152 Highway and North Brighton Avenue on Feb. 28. They believe the conversation took place between 7-7:30 p.m.

That is a day later than police first thought Weeks disappeared.

Police are investigating a shooting in Merriam

Weeks was homeless with no car or phone at the time he was reported missing, but he told his friend on Feb. 28 that he was living about 1.5 miles from the gas station.

Police said Weeks is known to frequent the Brass Rail and play pool.

If you’ve seen Weeks recently, call Smithville dispatch at 816-858-3521.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
