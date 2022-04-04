ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 93

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes are pouring in from fans and co-stars of actor Estelle...

Popculture

Conrad Janis, 'Mork & Mindy' Star, Dies at 94

Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jason Alexander Pays Tribute To Seinfeld Mom Estelle Harris After Death At 93

Legendary actress and funny woman Estelle Harris passed away yesterday at the age of 93. The brilliant comedienne and entertainer pursued acting later in life but made a huge impact once she did, appearing in a variety of movies including the Toy Story franchise and playing recurring roles in a bunch of TV shows including Night Court, Suite Life of Zack & Cody and most famously, Seinfeld.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Estelle Harris
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Fan-Favorite Star to Get a New Series Based on His Life

Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series titled Bupkis. The story will be a gritty and stylized version of Davidson's own life story, and will be co-written by Davidson, Dave Sirus, and Crashing's Judah Miller. According to Deadline, who broke the story, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway Video banner and Universal Television. Per the report, Bupkis is described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

KeKe Palmer slammed for April Fools' pregnancy joke: 'This ain't it'

Danger, danger. Keke Palmer is in hot water. The 28-year-old actor and media personality received backlash from her fans and followers when she joked about being pregnant on April Fools' Day, a joke widely characterized as being inappropriate. Palmer's prank started when she shared a mirror selfie of herself holding...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Paula Patton responds to people roasting her for ‘unseasoned’ fried chicken recipe

For fans of fried chicken, Paula Patton’s well-intentioned take on the dish is far from cut and dried. In a recent video posted to the actor's Instagram, the “Four Kids and It” star shared how to make her “mom’s favorite fried chicken.” The post, which started out innocently enough, quickly received the ire of fried chicken connoisseurs on Twitter where the debate on how to properly clean raw chicken — and then fry it — was thoroughly rehashed.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Stiller Eyed to Play Jack Torrance in New 'The Shining' Adaptation

Ben Stiller is reportedly in talks to star in a stage play of The Shining as Jack Torrence, the role Jack Nicholson played in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel. The production would be staged in London before an eventual move to Broadway. Ivo van Hove, whose credits include West Side Story and A View from the Bridge, is set to direct.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Says Eddie Van Halen Is 'Here With Us' on the Grammys Red Carpet With Son Wolf

Click here to read the full article. It was an emotional night for Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolfgang Van Halen on the red carpet of the 2022 Grammy Awards. Not only were they excited about Wolf’s first nomination, but they also couldn’t stop thinking about his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The talented guitarist lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 6, 2020, but his presence was felt everywhere on Sunday night. “I feel him so strongly right now. He’s here with us. He is,” the former Hot in Cleveland star told People while praising her son’s single, “Distance,” which...
MUSIC
Popculture

Burt Reynolds Classic Leaving HBO Max With Little Notice

Fan-favorite Burt Reynolds movie Deliverance is leaving HBO Max this week, and we didn't have much notice. Deliverance was not included on HBO Max's list of titles leaving in March, which it released at the end of February as usual. However, it now appears in the service's "Last Chance" section, with an expiration date of Thursday, March 31.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

'This Is Us' creator says one of the final scripts made Mandy Moore throw up

“This Is Us” is no stranger to giving people the feels, but the hit NBC drama is taking it to a whole new level. While speaking with the show’s cast at PaleyFest in Hollywood over the weekend, series creator Dan Fogelman said star Mandy Moore had quite the visceral reaction when she read the script for the next to last episode of the show, which will wrap up next month.
TV SERIES

