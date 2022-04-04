ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Twin Cities liquor store appears to have its own resident turkey

By Joe Nelson
 2 days ago
Joe Nelson

As Twin Cities residents woke up to another demoralizing, slushy mess Monday morning, even our wildfowl are turning to drink.

The folks at Richfield Liquor at 66th and Cedar Avenue arrived at work Monday morning to find a gobbler waiting to be let in.

Richfield Liquor tweeted its pic of the desperate turkey at 8:47 a.m. More than an hour later, Bring Me The News passed by and saw the bird was still waiting to get basted outside the muni.

Let's just hope the liquor store turkey has a happier ending than Penny the turkey who famously graced the Burger King at the 90th and Penn area in Bloomington, only to fall prey to the DNR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzapw_0eyu2Kfi00

Bring Me The News

After sale falls apart, Lindstrom Bakery again reopens with original owner

The bakery said to have Minnesota's best donuts is open once again, with its original owner back at the helm following an abandoned sale. Lindstrom Bakery closed abruptly over the weekend, per a shocking announcement from buyers-to-be Angie and Eric Richey. They'd made a bid for the shop after its previous owner, Bernie Coulombe, put it on the market last fall. On Feb. 1, 2022, the Richeys celebrated an initial launch, operating under a "temporary agreement" as the sale moved toward its close.
LINDSTROM, MN
Bring Me The News

'Extremely devastated': New owners of Lindstrom Bakery announce shock closure

The new owners of Lindstrom Bakery, lauded for its donuts, made a shocking announcement Friday: The shop is closing only two months after reopening. "Dear family, friends, and customers (who’ve become like family and friends)," the bakery's owners, Angie and Eric Richey, posted to Facebook Friday morning. "We are extremely devastated to announce that the Lindstrom Bakery will be closing once more."
LINDSTROM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

12-Year-Old Tiger Named Putin Dies Unexpectedly At Minnesota Zoo: ‘This Is A Profound Loss’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old Amur tiger named Putin at the Minnesota Zoo died unexpectedly during a routine medical procedure. According to the zoo, the male tiger experienced cardiac failure during the Wednesday procedure. “Despite heroic emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he did not survive,” the zoo said in a press release. “This is a profound loss.” With heavy hearts we share that our 12-year-old male Amur tiger passed away yesterday during a routine medical procedure despite heroic emergency efforts by our team. This is a profound loss, and we thank our staff for their dedication to the animals....
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MN Mansion Shrouded in Mystery & Rumors No Longer For Sale

My wife and I moved to Rogers, MN in 2020 just before COVID-19 hit and homes began going on the market for crazy prices. As we familiarized ourselves with the area, we discovered a private property in nearby Otsego that struck me as one of the most majestic homes I'd ever seen. Located on River Road NE (or County Highway 42), it sits atop an immaculately-kept lawn at the end of a gated driveaway. A private lake/pond can be seen to the left of the driveway and a private tennis court on the right. When viewing from Google Maps, an outdoor pool sits out front of the house and the Mississippi and Crow Rivers intersect just behind. It's truly a stunning piece of property.
ROGERS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
