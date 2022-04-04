ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Man shot, killed in Birmingham; woman in custody

By Nicole Cook
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wn9P_0eyu28AF00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Birmingham early Sunday morning.

More News from WRBL

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department reported that officers from the West Precinct responded to the 1000 block of 67th Street around 12:45 a.m. to the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a man, who was unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Mauldin said that the details of what led up to the shooting are limited, but a woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Police confirm double shooting on Amber Drive near Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm police are investigating a a double shooting. The incident occurred on Amber Drive near Luna Drive on March 14, 2022. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
KWTX

Woman shot, killed at cemetery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries. The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
KILLEEN, TX
WAFF

One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Blue Spring Road after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrested 22-year-old Treyvon Young and charged him with Second degree Domestic Violence and Discharging Firearm into occupied dwelling. Officers say one woman was left injured after the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Birmingham Fire#Wiat#Wrbl Sgt#Nexstar Media Inc
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember student killed on Staunton Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Muscogee County Schools student is holding a candle light vigil and balloon release this weekend. On Sunday, April 3, family and friends will honor 17-year-old Markayla Marshall by releasing purple and white balloons. The vigil will be held at Primus King Park on Staunton Drive in Columbus at 6 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WTVM

1 arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in LaGrange. Police say the shooting happened Sunday night at My Food Mart on Hamilton Street. When officers arrived, they found Dearko Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy