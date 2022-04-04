ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you win a court case against someone who gives you COVID-19? We asked a Redding attorney

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago
The lifting of most external pandemic protections this winter could increase the risk of catching COVID-19 from someone without a mask who's infected.

For the most part, people need to protect themselves and assume risk, but there are cases when a person with the virus is accountable for spreading it.

In some cases, a person saying they'd intentionally spread COVID-19 resulted in an arrest for making a terrorist threat.

But can you sue in court and win against someone who knowingly has COVID-19 and gave it to you?

Theoretically, yes — if you could prove the person infected you intentionally and you didn't get it from someone else.

“In California, the general rule is that all persons have a duty to use ordinary care to prevent others from being injured as the result of their conduct.” Redding attorney Catie Barr said.

'It feels like it’s almost a punishment': Millions of people could lose health insurance coverage when the COVID-19 emergency ends

In 2006, the California Supreme Court ruled a person has a duty to avoid knowingly transmitting an infectious disease. It compared being stricken with a disease due to someone’s negligence as no different than being hit by a car due to the driver’s negligence. “Therefore, the intentional spread of an infectious disease could be prosecuted civilly,” Barr said.

The trouble is proving the person intentionally gave you COVID-19.

Just being exposed to the disease by someone and contracting it isn’t enough.

“There must be proof that the individual knowingly transmitted the disease and (you were) actually harmed by that specific conduct," Barr said. "This would be incredibly difficult to prove.”

Past successful cases dealt with intentional transmission of sexually transmitted diseases, like HIV, Barr said. Establishing proof in those situations is likely easier than proving transmission of COVID-19.

California Safety Code 120290 says a person is “guilty of intentional transmission of an infectious or communicable disease if:”

  1. They knew they had an infectious disease
  2. They intentionally transmitted it to you
  3. Their actions posed a substantial risk of transmission to you
  4. They were definitely the person who infected you
  5. You didn’t know the person had the disease

You'd have to prove all five points to show a violation, according to California Safety Code 120290.

To read the complete code go to bit.ly/3qsBc6J.

Intentionally spreading COVID-19 could be prosecuted under terrorism laws

Intentionally spreading or threatening to spread COVID-19 could be considered a terrorist act, according to the U.S. government.

On March 24, 2020 — about a week after the national shutdown — the U.S. Department of Justice issued a memorandum regarding COVID-related criminal behavior, including "threats targeting specific individuals or the general public" and "the purposeful exposure and infection of others with COVID-19."

The document classified the coronavirus as a biological agent and said spreading it could fall under national terrorism-related statutes.

COVID-19:New coronavirus omicron variant BA.2 enters Shasta County

The next day, USA Today reported a Missouri man was arrested and charged with making a second-degree terrorist threat after Warrenton police said he posted video of himself saying "Who's scared of coronavirus?" and licking stock at a Walmart.

Other cases involve people posting they planned to spread COVID-19 on social media or deliberately coughing on others while claiming they had the virus.

To read the memorandum, go to bit.ly/3K0Aup5.

This story resulted from a reader question. Do you have a question on a North State issue that you want us to investigate? Share with us questions you have about health care, retail, restaurants, housing or anything else that's affecting your wallet.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

