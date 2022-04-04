ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2022 L.A. Innovation Conferences

By Grace Mahas
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of business is coming to Los Angeles - and you don't want to miss it. Future Festival Los Angeles is offered to help you stay on top of the latest trends in fintech, retail, travel, healthcare and marketing via a series of 1-hour Future Sessions with independent experts. These...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Target, Coach Join Lineup at The Retail Innovation Conference and Expo

Executives from Target Corp., Coach and Abercrombie & Fitch are set to join 130 other speakers at The Retail Innovation Conference and Expo on May 10 to 12 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The newly confirmed speakers include senior executives from leading global brands such as Coach, Target, Enjoy, Foot Locker, Abercrombie & Fitch, Ring, Clinique, Google, eBay and ThredUp.
CHICAGO, IL
makeuseof.com

6 Free Entrepreneurship Courses Online for Beginners

Launching a new business venture is a daunting task that requires extensive preparation, market knowledge, considerable capital, and more. It helps if you know the various steps involved in setting up a new business, scaling it, finding investors and customers, managing the books, and everything in between. Here's a list...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Wired

Innovation Nation

In 2021, Singapore was named the top tech innovation hub outside of Silicon Valley for the second year in a row. The island nation “offers an advanced IT infrastructure, strong government support and IP protection laws,” stated an industry report that announced the honor. Singapore was also credited with being home to “a deep pool of talent.”
WORLD
Time Out Global

The best rooftop restaurants in L.A.

Because rooftop bars aren't the only way to enjoy breathtaking views. When it comes to Los Angeles rooftops, restaurants and bars are as alike as apples and oranges: Sure, they both get the job done, but in entirely different ways. Unlike many of best L.A. rooftop bars in the city, these mostly open-air rooftop eateries offer excellent (rather than merely passable) food, gorgeous views and, in most cases, basically require a reservation to nab a table. More than a handful are in the skyscrapers of Downtown, and some are better suited for a breezy brunch than a romantic dinner. In rareified air, things get pricey fast, so budget accordingly before enjoying a meal at one of L.A.'s best-in-class rooftop restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Healthcare#La Innovation Conference
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Streetsblog L.A. Endorses United to House L.A. Initiative

Streetsblog Los Angeles is pleased to endorse United to House L.A., the ballot initiative that would build and preserve affordable housing in the city of Los Angeles. Using a new tax on high-end property sales, the initiative would generate an estimated $8 billion over ten years, which proponents are calling “the largest long-term housing funding ever considered in the city of Los Angeles.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Walmart Celebrates Female Entrepreneurs and Launch of Black Owned Beauty Brand at Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit

During the 2022 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, Walmart convened a dynamic group of female business leaders for a weekend of learning and celebration. Led by Vice President of Constituent Relations and Racial Equity, Tony Waller, and the Constituent Relations team, Walmart hosted a range of activations. These events included a dinner celebrating the launch of MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker, informational sessions, and engagement of key female business influencers.
LIFESTYLE
Black Enterprise

UPS Ignite Programs Fuel Women-owned and Diverse-owned Companies to be Unstoppable

UPS planted its flag last November as a proud supporter of diverse small business owners and is committed to working tirelessly to empower them through leadership programs. They have since made good on their word. Through the recently launched UPS Ignite program 140 outstanding innovators now have access to mentors, coaching, executive-level education, leadership programs, and a wealth of other resources.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Marketing
charlottenews.net

AURP Announces Canada's MaRS Discovery District, McMaster Innovation Park & David Johnston Research + Technology Park to Co-Host AURP 2022 International Conference

AURP's International Conference to spotlight the tech talent and job creation prowess of Ontario's Life Sciences Corridor. TUSCON, AZ and HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / AURP, a global non-profit membership association serving university and institutional research park communities and innovation districts, today announced MaRS Discovery District, David Johnston Research + Technology Park and McMaster Innovation Park will co-host AURP's 2022 International Conference, September 19-22, in Toronto, Ontario.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Sabre Partners With eRoam Travel Technology

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) has partnered with Business to Business leisure sales platform eRoam Travel Technology to provide leisure segment solution. Through the partnership, eRoam will expand Sabre's partner ecosystem by providing an AI-enabled leisure travel platform to Sabre's network. The platform enables agencies to create tailor-made packages quickly and...
TRAVEL
pymnts

Sabre, eRoam Launch Travel Solution for Agencies

Travel software provider Sabre Corporation is collaborating with B2B leisure sales platform eRoam Travel Technology to launch an online B2B and B2C leisure travel solution for agencies, the companies said in a news release Tuesday (April 5). With this partnership, eRoam becomes a gold-level developer in Sabre’s developer partner network,...
TRAVEL
Black Enterprise

Amazon Alexa Fund, Alexa Startups Announce Venture Capital Investments For Black Tech Entrepreneurs

The Amazon Alexa Fund and Alexa Startups have announced the Black Founders Build with Alexa Program to support Black entrepreneurs. According to an Amazon release, the program is a four-month, remote program seeking 10 Black-founded startups located in North America that are driving innovation in voice, artificial intelligence, and ambient computing.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy