Coventry, CT

Coventry eyes purchase of open space

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
COVENTRY — Town officials are hoping to purchase a 6-acre parcel of land on South River Road along the Skungamaug River for outdoor recreation.

The purchase would cost $69,000, of which the town will pay $54,000, Town Manager John Elsesser said last week. He said the Joshua’s Tract Conservation and Historic Trust would contribute the remaining $5,000, as it finds the property valuable for conservation.

Of the $54,000 the town is contributing, $49,000 would come from the open space fund, while the remaining $5,000 would either be taken from other town reserves or federal pandemic relief funds, Elsesser said.

The town is purchasing the land from Stafford residents Seth and Kristy Conway, who bought the property in 2017. They had intended to build a single-family residence on it but decided not to because of the high design and construction costs, as well as the process to address flood plain requirements, according to town documents from Town Planner Eric Trott. According to Trott, the property possesses a significant amount of frontage on the Skungamaug River, in addition to sensitive wetlands and flood plain areas.

The property has a driveway, parking area, and an open field, which have been tended to by the current and former owners, and “lends itself very well to public access and enjoyment,” Trott said.

Elsesser said last week that the property would be a “good spot for fishing along the river,” and an ideal place for outdoor relaxation and preservation.

He also said the purchase would be another example of the town’s partnership with the Joshua’s Trust nonprofit, which has contributed money to town open space before.

“We have a very collaborative and productive relationship,” Elsesser said.

