Troy Police Department reports

From Chief Christopher Davis with the Weldon Police Department:. At about 8:34 p.m., Cpl. S. McKimmey conducted a traffic stop on Third Street near Washington Avenue when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed down Third Street toward the downtown area of Weldon. Once Cpl. McKimmey stopped the vehicle, he made contact with the driver, Jerome Terell Seabreeze, 30, of Seaboard. Cpl. McKimmey suspected that Seabreeze was driving under the influence of alcohol when he made his initial approach to the vehicle. During Cpl. McKimmey’s investigation he discovered Seabreeze was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A search of the vehicle was conducted and open containers were found along with marijuana.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 22 DAYS AGO