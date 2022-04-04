ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Troy Police Department reports

By swildow
 2 days ago

Information provided by the Troy Police Department. ACCIDENT: Police responded to a minor damage crash in the area of West Main Street and Adams Streets at 7:30 a.m. Both vehicles obtained scratches on bumpers as a result of the crash. One driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance...

